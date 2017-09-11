Analytics, Latvia, Real Estate

Supply of apartments in Riga down 2.5% in June

In June 2018, the supply of apartments in Riga declined by 2.5 % from the previous month, while apartment supply in Riga's largest residential neighborhoods decreased by 2 %, Arco Real Estate said in its latest housing market review.

The highest supply of apartments in June this year was recorded in the neighborhoods of Purvciems, while the lowest supply of apartments was in Bolderaja.


In June 2018, the supply of apartments rose at the fastest pace, by 23%, in Vecmilgravis, while the steepest drop, by 19%, was recorded in Teika.




