Tuesday, 24.07.2018
Supply of apartments in Riga down 2.5% in June
In June 2018, the supply of apartments in Riga declined by 2.5 % from the previous month, while apartment supply in Riga's largest residential neighborhoods decreased by 2 %, Arco Real Estate said in its latest housing market review.
The highest supply of apartments in June this year was
recorded in the neighborhoods of Purvciems, while the lowest supply of
apartments was in Bolderaja.
In June 2018, the supply of apartments rose at the fastest
pace, by 23%, in Vecmilgravis, while the steepest drop, by 19%, was recorded
in Teika.
