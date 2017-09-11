Baltic States – CIS, Lithuania, Real Estate, Ukraine
Civinity real estate management group to sell all its shares in Civinity Ukraine
The company
announced plans to sell all shares in Civinity
Ukraina which manages building administration enterprises in Kiev,
Zaporozhye and other Ukrainian cities.
"Ukraine
is a large and perspective market in both the residential as well as commercial
and public building administration segments. Despite that, Ukraine needs to
improve the process of legislation and implementation and also change state
officials' attitude to businessmen," Civinity
director general Rimvydas Ramanauskas
says.
Civinity launched its business in Ukraine two years
ago. The company currently services around 3,000 buildings in Kiev, Zaporozhye,
Mariupol and Kremenchuk.
Civinity is one of the largest business groups for the
administration of residential and commercial properties in the Baltic states,
managing over 20 commercial properties and enterprises servicing apartment
buildings. Its turnover stood at 38.8 mln euros last year.
In Latvia, Civinity manages the following companies
involved in the administration of residential and commercial properties in
Riga, Marupe, Adazi, Ogre, Jurmala and other cities and towns: Hausmaster, CS Komercserviss, Jurmalas Namsaimnieks, Labo Namu Agentura, Home Master and VBS Serviss,
as well as the cleaning services provider ALG
Cleaning.
