Construction, Financial Services, Latvia, Legislation, Real Estate, Taxation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 10.05.2018, 15:57
Construction companies' tax payments to Latvian budget decrease 9.1% in 2017
Last year, construction companies' social contributions amounted to EUR 152.29 million, companies' personal income tax payments totaled EUR 87.2 million, corporate tax payments - EUR 10.9 million, microenterprise tax payments - EUR 9.29 million, and other payments to the budget - EUR 5.79 million.
According to the Revenue Service, construction companies' corporate tax payments decreased 2.4 times last year, VAT payments increased 51.8%, while social contributions and personal income tax payments rose 10.8%.
Although construction companies' labor tax payments in 2017 increased EUR 23.3 million as compared to 2016, this increase did not compensate for the reductions in corporate tax and value added tax payments, which decreased by, respectively, EUR 15.26 million and EUR 25.99 million.
- 10.05.2018 Annual inflation in Latvia made 2% in April
- 10.05.2018 TransMin, Latvian Aviation Association sign memorandum of understanding
- 10.05.2018 Elektrum Lietuva to offer solar panel installation services
- 10.05.2018 Акции Таллинского порта поступят в продажу 25 мая
- 10.05.2018 В Клайпеде построят новый комплекс с ледовыми аренами
- 10.05.2018 Riga port sees number of passengers’ growth 12.8% in January-April
- 10.05.2018 Эстонское Merko Ehitus утвердило дивиденды в размере 17,7 млн. евро
- 10.05.2018 Годовая инфляция в Латвии уменьшилась до 2%
- 10.05.2018 Cargo turnover in Riga port down 6.3% in 4 months