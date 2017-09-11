Construction, Estonia, Investments, Legislation, Real Estate
Capital Mill's high-rise building in Tallinn to cost EUR 20 mln
Capital Mill CEO Igor Molder told BNS that the cost of the 26-story office building may be approximately 20 million euros, but this is an initial price and may therefore still change.
Capital Mill has been dealing with the project for nearly a year and so far, the company has come so far as to have submitted an application to the Tallinn city government for a construction permit. The developer is hoping to receive a building permit in fall 2018 and after that, the construction work will take approximately 22 months. Therefore, the office building to be built at 30 Maakri Street could be completed by 2020.
The authors of the Skyon high-rise building to be built in Tornimae district are architects from the firm of architects KOKO, who are acclaimed both in Estonia and internationally and among other things are also the authors of the Estonian pavilion at EXPO 2000.
Under the detailed plan, the plots at 30 and 28b Maakri Street are set aside for a commercial building or a residential building with commercial spaces with up to 27 stories above ground and up to two underground levels.
