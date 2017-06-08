MMS Property Solutions changes its name to Lidl Latvija

Also, the company has a new board. The board chairman is Lithuanian citizen Marius Kybartas, and its members are also Lithuanian citizens Arunas Dzikas and Mindaugas Falkauskas.





The changes were registered on February 28.





As reported, MMS Property Solutions has submitted four construction projects to the Riga City Council.





Riga Vice Mayor Andris Ameriks (Honor to Serve Riga) previously told Radio SWH that, according to what he knew, there were five potential locations for Lidl stores in Riga - on Dzelzavas, Lubanas, Eizensteina, Anninmuizas streets and Anninmuizas Boulevard. The Construction Board has so far supported just two projects, at 75b Dzelzavas Street and 8A Anninmuizas Street.





Neatkariga newspaper reported recently that MMS Property Solutions had also bought a land plot in Liepaja and inquired about development opportunities in Jurmala.





MMS Property Solutions belongs to German company CE - Beteiligungs-GmbH.