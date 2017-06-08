EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Real Estate, Retail
MMS Property Solutions changes its name to Lidl Latvija
Also, the company has a new board. The board chairman is
Lithuanian citizen Marius Kybartas, and its members are also Lithuanian
citizens Arunas Dzikas and Mindaugas Falkauskas.
The changes were registered on February 28.
As reported, MMS Property Solutions has submitted four
construction projects to the Riga City Council.
Riga Vice Mayor Andris Ameriks (Honor to Serve Riga)
previously told Radio SWH that, according to what he knew, there were five
potential locations for Lidl stores in Riga - on Dzelzavas, Lubanas,
Eizensteina, Anninmuizas streets and Anninmuizas Boulevard. The Construction
Board has so far supported just two projects, at 75b Dzelzavas Street and 8A
Anninmuizas Street.
Neatkariga newspaper reported recently that MMS Property
Solutions had also bought a land plot in Liepaja and inquired about development
opportunities in Jurmala.
MMS Property Solutions belongs to German company CE -
Beteiligungs-GmbH.
