Families with offspring aged up to 23 years to become eligible to aid under Latvian government's housing program

At present only families with children aged under 18 years can apply for the state-guaranteed mortgage loans to buy their first home.

The Latvian development finance institution Altum will be supplying the state guarantees at 10-20 percent of the loan amount depending on the number of children in the family.

Aseradens said that the housing program had been successful as more than 7,300 families had received state aid totaling over EUR 50 million so far.

In addition, young professionals under the age of 35 years will also be able to apply for the state aid under the program for first-time home buyers. They will be able to get a state guarantee for 20 percent of the loan amount which must not exceed EUR 50,000.