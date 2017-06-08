Estonia okays handover of land plots to embassies of Finland, Russia, China

By the decision of the government, a piece of non-reformed land at the address Kohtu 4a is made property of the state, spokespeople for the government said.

The government decided back in November 1994 to transfer title to the land plot to the Republic of Finland for free. The procedures necessary to complete the transfer were never carried out, however.

The government also decided to leave title to the land plot at the address Roika 47 in the hands of the state. That piece of non-reformed land serves as home to a residential building belonging to the embassy of the Russian Federation. Just like in the case of the land situated at the Kohtu Street address, the plot has to be made state land to transfer title to it to the respective embassy.

The third piece of land left in the possession of the state is situated at the address Suislepa 6 in Tallinn. A residential building belonging to the Chinese embassy lies on that land plot.