Friday, 02.02.2018, 00:58
Estonia okays handover of land plots to embassies of Finland, Russia, China
By the decision of the government, a piece of non-reformed land at the
address Kohtu 4a is made property of the state, spokespeople for the government
said.
The government decided back in November 1994 to transfer title to the land
plot to the Republic of Finland for free. The procedures necessary to complete
the transfer were never carried out, however.
The government also decided to leave title to the land plot at the address
Roika 47 in the hands of the state. That piece of non-reformed land serves as
home to a residential building belonging to the embassy of the Russian
Federation. Just like in the case of the land situated at the Kohtu Street
address, the plot has to be made state land to transfer title to it to the
respective embassy.
The third piece of land left in the possession of the state is situated at
the address Suislepa 6 in Tallinn. A residential building belonging to the
Chinese embassy lies on that land plot.
