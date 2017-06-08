UNESCO experts recommend refining Libeskind's office building project in Vilnius

The advisory mission, invited by the ministry last November, submitted its findings in mid-January.

In their report published on the ministry's website on Wednesday, the experts recommend that the design of the K18 business center by Studio Libeskin be further developed, but the concept in general and the design should be refined to lower the building's height and "minimise the reflective qualities of the cladding".

The mission found the concept for the residential development project near the Missionary Monastery, named "Misionieriu Sodai" (Missionary Gardens), to be "justifiable" and that for the reuse of the Missionary Monastery buildings to be "highly appropriate".

They underlined, however, that "visual openness and permeable edge to the public landscape to the north, promised in the scheme, is crucial to its success, and must be strictly monitored in delivery".4

The ministry plans to discuss the recommendations with the developers, the State Territorial Planning and Construction Inspectorate, Vilnius' local authority, and the Department of Cultural Heritage by the end of February.

The Old Town of Vilnius is a UNESCO World Heritage site.