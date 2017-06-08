Construction, EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Lithuania, Real Estate
UNESCO experts recommend refining Libeskind's office building project in Vilnius
The advisory
mission, invited by the ministry last November, submitted its findings in
mid-January.
In their report published on the ministry's website on
Wednesday, the experts recommend that the design of the K18 business center
by Studio Libeskin be further developed, but the concept in general and the design
should be refined to lower the building's height and "minimise the
reflective qualities of the cladding".
The mission found the concept for the residential
development project near the Missionary Monastery, named "Misionieriu
Sodai" (Missionary Gardens), to be "justifiable" and that for
the reuse of the Missionary Monastery buildings to be "highly
appropriate".
They underlined, however, that "visual openness
and permeable edge to the public landscape to the north, promised in the
scheme, is crucial to its success, and must be strictly monitored in
delivery".4
The ministry plans to discuss the recommendations with
the developers, the State Territorial Planning and Construction Inspectorate,
Vilnius' local authority, and the Department of Cultural Heritage by the end of
February.
The Old Town of Vilnius is a UNESCO World Heritage
site.
