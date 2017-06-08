Lithuanian building firms criticize new rules for hiring foreign workers

Dalius Gedvilas, president of the Lithuanian Builders' Association, says that the list is not so relevant for construction companies, because it may be more difficult for them to meet the criteria and because there are simpler methods of bringing in foreign workers.





"Perhaps a more convenient method would be to hire workers from Poland via a temporary staffing firm," he said.





The association is calling for a different list.





Gedvilas proposes that Lithuania should adopt the good practice of other countries, such as Switzerland, where it is announced at the end of the year how many and what specialists will be needed and hired from abroad. A worker applies for a certain vacant position and waits for offers from Swiss companies.





The association expects to complete by Feb. 1 a survey of construction companies aimed at finding out what specialists in what Lithuanian regions are needed and will then seek to have the system put in place in Lithuania based on that list.