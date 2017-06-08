Lithuania's 2017 apartment, house prices highest in decade

The steepest rise of all prices of the country was reported on the market of newly-built houses, which last year cost an average of 9% more than they did in 2016. Buyers paid an average of 632 euros per a square meter in a newly-built house.

Prices of houses in smaller towns and rural areas were also up, hitting all-time highs. Prices for older houses grew by 3.6%, on average, to 363 euros per square meter year-on-year.

The smallest change was last year reported in prices of newly-built apartments, growing by 1.1% to 1,272 euros per square meter.

Meanwhile, prices of older apartments, which account for over a half of the housing turnover, went up by 6.3% to 793 euros per square meter.