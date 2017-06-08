Legislation, Lithuania, Real Estate

Lithuania's 2017 apartment, house prices highest in decade

Prices of apartments and individual houses in many parts of Lithuania were the highest in 2017 over the past decade, setting new records in some segments of the market and rising above pre-crisis indicators, the Center of Registers said, cites LETA/BNS.

The steepest rise of all prices of the country was reported on the market of newly-built houses, which last year cost an average of 9% more than they did in 2016. Buyers paid an average of 632 euros per a square meter in a newly-built house.

 

Prices of houses in smaller towns and rural areas were also up, hitting all-time highs. Prices for older houses grew by 3.6%, on average, to 363 euros per square meter year-on-year.

 

The smallest change was last year reported in prices of newly-built apartments, growing by 1.1% to 1,272 euros per square meter.

 

Meanwhile, prices of older apartments, which account for over a half of the housing turnover, went up by 6.3% to 793 euros per square meter.




