Kofkin lists Viimsi guesthouse for sale at EUR 2 mln

Businessman Alexander Kofkin, one of the people standing trial in the case commonly referred to as Savisaar case after former Tallinn mayor Edgar Savisaar, has listed the Villa Mary guesthouse in the Viimsi municipality bordering Tallinn for sale at two million euros, Kroonika magazine reported LETA/BNS.

"It is one of the most exclusive and a very beautiful property," Maido Kalviste, broker at Ober-Haus, said.

 

The building overlooking the Bay of Tallinn has altogether 43 guest rooms, including five suites, and a gazebo stands on the property.

 

Kofkin previously attempted to sell Villa Mary in 2011. The price tag back then was 4.5 million euros.

 

Alexander Kofkin, whose holdings include the building of Meriton Hotel in Tallinn, is standing trial for allegedly giving a bribe to Edgar Savisaar.




