Kofkin lists Viimsi guesthouse for sale at EUR 2 mln

"It is one of the most exclusive and a very beautiful property," Maido Kalviste, broker at Ober-Haus, said.

The building overlooking the Bay of Tallinn has altogether 43 guest rooms, including five suites, and a gazebo stands on the property.

Kofkin previously attempted to sell Villa Mary in 2011. The price tag back then was 4.5 million euros.

Alexander Kofkin, whose holdings include the building of Meriton Hotel in Tallinn, is standing trial for allegedly giving a bribe to Edgar Savisaar.