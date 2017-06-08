Construction, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Mergers and take-overs, Real Estate
Crent, Storent construction equipment rentals merge in Latvia
Crent, formerly known
as Cramo, used to be the Latvian
subsidiary of Finland's Cramo Group,
but since August 2017 is fully owned by Storent
Investments, which also owns Storent
since 2015.
As a result of the reorganization, Storent
took over all assets and liabilities of Crent.
With the liquidation of Crent, all
employees of Crent have been
transferred to Storent.
The reorganization was recorded in the Commercial Register on December 29,
2017.
Founded in 2008, Storent closed
2016 with a loss of EUR 921,000 on a turnover of EUR 11.203 million.
Crent was founded in
2004. The company posted a loss of EUR 2.466 million on a turnover of EUR 5.633
million for 2016.
Storent Investments was founded in 2014. Its profit after taxes in 2016 was EUR 73,000, and
the turnover was EUR 3.153 million.
