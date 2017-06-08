Industry, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Real Estate
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 29.12.2017, 14:52
Citadele Index: 2017 most positive year for builders in Latvia
When asked
how good 2017 had been for them, nearly a half or 46% of respondents said that
this year had been in line with their expectations, 27% said it had been
slightly worse than anticipated and 8% said it had been much worse but 15% said
2017 had been better than they had expected and 2.5% claimed it had been much
better than they had thought it to be.
The past year had been most positive for builders as
32% of the construction industry representatives said 2017 had been better than
expected. Also, this year surpassed the expectations of 33% of CEOs and owners
of large companies.
After a break of four years, the last quarterly survey
in 2017 again showed optimism in all branches of the Latvian economy. Business
representatives feel optimistic about the economic situation in the country and
the financial situation of their companies.
Implementation of the EU funds, which gave a 25% boost
to the construction industry in the third quarter of this year, is one of the
main reasons for optimistic business sentiment, said Martins Abolins, an economist with the Citadele Bank.
Although it may take several years for the
construction industry to make a full rebound, growth in the industry will be
faster than the overall growth rate in the national economy also in the coming
years. With positive trends continuing in the global economy, manufacturing
industry grew 8%, and growth in trade has also become more robust.
The Citadele Index is based on a survey of 750 company
owners and business executives, representing firms of different sizes doing
business in different industries. The index is published quarterly since 2004.
SKDS pollster carries out the survey for Citadele Bank.
- 02.01.2018 IMMER Digital: инновационный подход к производству гибкой упаковки
