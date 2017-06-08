Citadele Index: 2017 most positive year for builders in Latvia

When asked how good 2017 had been for them, nearly a half or 46% of respondents said that this year had been in line with their expectations, 27% said it had been slightly worse than anticipated and 8% said it had been much worse but 15% said 2017 had been better than they had expected and 2.5% claimed it had been much better than they had thought it to be.

The past year had been most positive for builders as 32% of the construction industry representatives said 2017 had been better than expected. Also, this year surpassed the expectations of 33% of CEOs and owners of large companies.

After a break of four years, the last quarterly survey in 2017 again showed optimism in all branches of the Latvian economy. Business representatives feel optimistic about the economic situation in the country and the financial situation of their companies.

Implementation of the EU funds, which gave a 25% boost to the construction industry in the third quarter of this year, is one of the main reasons for optimistic business sentiment, said Martins Abolins, an economist with the Citadele Bank.

Although it may take several years for the construction industry to make a full rebound, growth in the industry will be faster than the overall growth rate in the national economy also in the coming years. With positive trends continuing in the global economy, manufacturing industry grew 8%, and growth in trade has also become more robust.

The Citadele Index is based on a survey of 750 company owners and business executives, representing firms of different sizes doing business in different industries. The index is published quarterly since 2004. SKDS pollster carries out the survey for Citadele Bank.