Agriculture, Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Modern EU
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 03.12.2019, 11:17
Agricultural perspectives: Scandinavian view
Although all countries in the world explore to some extent
the agro-production sector, the highly developed states in Northern Europe are
specific: e.g. in Denmark, about 35 thousand land owners possesses about
two-thirds of the country’s land area, i.e. 0,6 % of population owns 62% of the
country’s precious asset. However, the role of agro-sector in these states in
the national GDP is constantly reducing: e.g. in 1980 its share in the national
wealth product was about 5%, presently it is about 1,2%, or about EUR 13 bn. In
Holland, with smaller land area than in Denmark, the agro-sector’s share in GDP
is about 7,5 times higher and managed to feed about 17 mln people compared to
5,7 million Danes!
The role of agro-sector: new challenges
In some Scandinavian states (as well as in certain others),
importing agro-produce is becoming somehow cheaper than home-based production:
e.g. first and cheaper vegetables in Latvia are coming from a neighboring
Poland. Besides, numerous gastronomic “valuables” are coming into Scandinavia
from Belgium, France, Spain, even Brazil (meat) and China.
Some examples are really astonishing: Denmark being the EU’s
leader in pork is still importing yearly about 23 thousand tons of pork from
Poland; even famous Danish bacon is presently produced in Germany. The answer
is simple: differences in prices for agro-sector’s ingredients make import
cheaper (!); just an example: prices in Denmark, on average, are about 40%
higher than in other EU states, while about only 20% higher in such states as
Sweden, Finland, Ireland, etc. Besides, agro-sector prices in Poland are
generally about 40 % lower than in other EU states.
It seems that the main reason behind states’ holding to the
agro-sector’s development is to secure employment: otherwise global market
prices could ruin any high-level economies due to the fact that agro-sector is
heavily subsidized around the world and in the EU, in particular.
Let’s take e.g. corn production: in Denmark this sector’s
share is about half of the total agro-market and it covers 2/3 of the
productive land, which provides for about 9-10 mln tons and sufficient for all
national needs (though mainly used for the quality-pork production). Another
share of pork composition is soya and the country’s imports yearly is about
1,6-1,9 mln tons. However, taking into consideration the global corn growing
potentials of 2, 6 mln tons, the Danish share is about 0,38% of the world
production.
Another important agro-sector is milk production: e.g. in
Denmark the sector provides for about 10 thousand liters per day (seven years
ago it was 7 thousand with the same number of cows), which makes about 5,5 mln
liters per year. Some of it is manufactured into powder milk and is heavily
exported worldwide. On the EU level, the yearly milk production is at the level
of 155 mln t. (or more than 30 liters per head), while global milk production
stays at 674 mln tons.
Chicken production is another favorite in Scandinavia: about 15,2 mln t yearly in the EU and 148 thousand tons in Denmark (about 25 kg. chicken-meat per head a year). Some of it is exported as Danish chicken is famous for its salmonella-free meat.
But most favorable in Denmark is pig-breeding for pork:
there are twice as many pigs in the country than the citizens –about 12-13 mln.
Among the EU pig-breeding countries, Denmark is behind only Germany, France,
Spain and Poland; Danish production is at 6,5 percent of the EU level and the
country exports yearly about 1,5 mln tons pork.
Some specifics
Every EU state has its specific sphere in agro-business to
rely on: e.g. quite a specific facet in Danish agro-sector is mink-production;
in 2014, the turnover has been at the level of EUR 2 billion (!) exceeding the
country’s total export to China. Presently, the sector’s importance reduced to
about EUR 800 mln due to massive global productions and animal protection
movements; however, Denmark is still regarded in this sector as a global leader
with 27 % of the total 60 mln “skins” on the market.
Some states forbid mink-skin production: e.g. Norway
introduced a complete closer in January 2018, being once the world’s grater
producer. Such protective measures are already introduced in 11 European
states.
Among specific factors eco-agro-products shall be mentioned
as a fast-growing and very attractive alternative to traditional sector’s
share. That kind of production is not an easy option for farmers: several
requirements shall be fulfilled concerning the restrictive use of pesticide and
fertilizers, breeding areas, etc. But in several EU states the trend is
visible: e.g. in Denmark the share of eco-goods was over 13% in 2017, which is
the greatest in the world; Sweden and Switzerland are quite behind with about 9%.
Export of eco-goods in Denmark is at the level of about EUR400
mln with an increase by over 20% during a year (!) and the country’s eco-export
almost doubled during last four years. About 10% of Danish farmers (or about
38,6 thousand) are certified as eco-farmers. However, other countries in the
world are even in better off: eco-land share in national production is higher
in Lichtenstein and Samoa with about 40%, Austria with 24% and Sweden with
14%.
Negative effect on nature and climate
The general message is clear: for the global population to have quality food without damaging climate conditions and environment, the agro-sector has to change drastically its “modus vivendi” and peoples’ consumption patterns to be controlled.
That was the conclusion of the healthy
diet commission in January 2019, stating that in order to fed “about 10 billion
people globally by 2050 with healthy and sustainable diet” will need improved
food production, changing eating habits and reducing food waste. The “ideal
plate” consists mainly of “vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and
unsaturated oils”, including a moderate amount of seafood and poultry, as well
as “no or a low quantity of red meat, processed meat, added sugar, refined
grains, and starchy vegetables”.
Source: https://foodinsight.org/eat-lancet-commission-study-diet-sustainable-red-meat/
Each year, one-third of all food produced in the world for
human consumption never reached the consumer’s table; e.g. an average American
family tosses out about 0,45 kg of food per year, which amounts to millions of
tons of wasted food.
Modern agriculture may not be perfect, but current
agricultural technologies do have many positive attributes that can help to
abate potential adverse environmental impacts from food production. From an
overall perspective it is encouraging to see that global experts agree on the
need for dietary guidance to be flexible and tailored to different preferences,
cultures and food availabilities.
Reference to: https://eatforum.org/eat-lancet-commission/
According to UN FAO, it is potentially more sustainable to
reduce food waste than to increase production (!); food waste in industrialized
states is about 40 % and is equal to the size of food losses in developing
countries. However, food waste in the former is generally in retail shops while
in the latter it is in manufacturing sector due to the lack of adequate
infrastructures. Thus, in Denmark about
260 thousand tons of food (which could be otherwise still consumed or
effectively used) is wasted yearly only in households.
Generally, food waste volumes of about 700 thousand tons are
divided in Denmark (as an example of a highly developed EU state) between a primary production sector (about 100
thousand tons) and food processing sector
(about 130 thousand tons); the rest is wasted in numerous service sectors,
including restaurants and hotels.
From an economic point of view, food waste in Denmark
“costs” about EUR 2 bn/year, including taxes and VAT, which is a great resource
for an additional budget allocation if wastes are properly used.
Agro-sector in the EU states is quite ineffective and slowly
reducing its potentials: no wonder, a great deal of the EU budget (or about EUR40
bn yearly) is directed to various forms of support for agriculture. Without
these huge “injections” the sector wouldn’t survive in modern globalisation and
free-trade structures. Politicians in the member state and in the Baltic
countries are facing with tough decisions on the perspective role of
agro-sector in national growth patterns, employment and quality of life.
