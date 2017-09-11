New impetus into the EU-wide “business code”: French initiative

Eugene Eteris, Latvian Academy of Sciences, senior adviser; BC International Editor, Copenhagen, 20.11.2019.



Ideas of a unified “business code” accepted by all the EU entrepreneurs have been discussed for decades. The ideas are becoming more urgent due to an active harmonization of the EU states’ economic activities. The advantages of the “code” are quite apparent though the legal practitioners need a strong political will.

Harmonization of business law at European level is expected to increase by 40 percent the volume of trade among the states and by about 14% the EU average of income per capita. The work on the unified “business code” started some decades ago to overcome the many problems of methodology, criteria limitations and the scope of regulations, to name a few.

Recent efforts deserve a specific attention: in February 2019, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe asked Valérie Gomez-Bassac to “initiate thoughts” and draft recommendations regarding the idea of a European Business Code. Already in November, a former vice-dean of the Toulon University of Law and presently MEP from France delivered 25 proposals. The “thoughts” are fundamental in approaching the most important for the EU’s corporate community existence; the document is published by the Robert Schuman Foundation.*)

More in: Foundation Robert Schuman/European Issues, nr. 535 /12 November 2019, in: https://www.robert-schuman.eu/en/doc/questions-d-europe/qe-535-en.pdf



Suggested methods of harmonisation The author’s approach to the legal harmonisation is through three main aspects: a) legal certainty (including linguistically accessible states’ “standards”); b) national corporate legal modifications, and c) new “tools” in SMEs’ cross-border activities. These steps are supported by 25 (!) proposals for legal academics and practitioners. One of the proposals, i.e. nr. 8 specifies the author’s idea of creating a coordination center that will “distribute work between the three committees responsible: firstly, for the compilation work; secondly, for possible modification of the community acquis; and, thirdly for the drafting of the legal status of this European enterprise”. It seems that the author suggests the creation of two “parallel legal entities”: a) the EU’s “coordinated” regime, and b) that of the member states; the former “must be acknowledged by each EU state in parallel to national standards”, the author postulates (p.4)

The author suggests the “inter-connection of the EUR-Lex and N-Lex portals to improve accessibility and legibility of European standards in all of the Union’s languages” (p.2). It has to be noted that some steps towards interconnection of the EU states’ business registers have been already done: e.g. from June 2017 business registers in all EU countries are interconnected. That means that all interested can search for information on companies registered in any EU country, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. Besides, the registers can share information on foreign branches and cross-border mergers of companies (in accordance with the Directive 2012/17/EU). However, not all of the EU states are currently connected, but more will join the system soon: the links to the respective national registers on the "General information and terms and conditions" are in the following web-link: https://e-justice.europa.eu/content_find_a_company-489-en.do?clang=en There is a new reference system: the Business Registers Interconnection System (BRIS) as a joint effort by EU member states’ governments and the European Commission. For the legal basis see the Directive 2017/1132/EU and Regulation (EU) 2015/884 .

References to: https://e-justice.europa.eu/content_business_registers_at_european_level-105--maximize-en.do; however the search in the register was available only until 15 November 2019. Besides, the author suggested three “bodies of experts”: the first would be responsible for compiling European texts, the second would work on codification modification to complete the legislative lacuna, and the third would work on the creation of contracts adapted to the legal form adopted. The mobilization of experts in each EU state would help quell the fears caused by previously failed projects, argued the author.

