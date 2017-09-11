Analytics, Banks, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Modern EU
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 14.11.2019, 23:30
The EU institutions support venture capital in the member states: Danish example
The general rule is that the EIB is usually financing up to
50% of the investment projects; in the Danish case, it is the co-investment
platform by 50/50 ratio from the EIB and Vækstfonden resources. Aiming at the
cumulative effect, the co-financing is expected to attract support from private
investors too, which potentially would double the total size of the platform to
about € 300 mln.
The main co-financing arrangements include: the EIB’s €75 mln equity-type financing agreement
with the Danish NPI Vækstfonden; the deal creates a co-investment platform to
fill a market gap in Danish venture capital landscape through equity
participations in local SMEs and Mid-Caps; and the agreement has been supported
by the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), adopted in 2015.
The EFSI provides first loss guarantees, enabling the EIB to
invest in more projects that often come with greater risks. The projects
and agreements approved for financing under EFSI are currently expected to
mobilise €439.4 billion in investments; the Plan is currently supporting more
than one mln start-ups and SMEs in 28 EU states.
More on EFSI in: https://www.eib.org/en/efsi/index.htm;
additional on the EU’s Investment Plan in: https://ec.europa.eu/commission/priorities/jobs-growth-and-investment/investment-plan-europe-juncker-plan_en
The European
Investment Bank (EIB) is the EU long-term lending institution financed
by the EU member states. It makes long-term finance available for sound
investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals. In 2018, the EIB made
available slightly over €430 mln in loans for several Danish projects in
various socio-economic sectors; besides, the Danish Vækstfonden is a
longstanding partner to the EIB Group.
The agreement will allow Vækstfonden
to provide a total of €150 mln (DKK 1.12 billion) for Danish businesses that
are either “ready for growth” or in their second phase of growth. These refers
to SMEs or Mid-Caps that need investment to further innovate and expand their
service and product offering, to increase their productivity levels and
manufacturing capacity, or that want to expand internationally.
Official opinion
Several EU institutions’ officials commented on the EIB’s
co-financing; thus, the Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis
underlined that the EU’s Investment Plan had
been a success story for SMEs in Europe: more than one mln SMEs were already benefitting
from improved access to finance. The present agreement with the Danish NPI will
make a positive impact on businesses in Denmark, he added.
Danish Minister of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs,
Simon Kollerup stressed that the agreement is “a unique one, which will have a significant impact on the
Danish SMEs potentials for growth. Furthermore, he added, it will be an
important instrument to gear private capital and strengthen the Danish risk
capital system.
EIB Vice-President, Alexander Stubb mentioned that
the SMEs and Mid-Caps are important
drivers of innovation and job creation in Europe; therefore, it is very
positive that the EIB can provide additional value to the financing
capabilities of Danish SMEs by new equity-type cooperation with Vækstfonden. The
Bank’s collaboration with national business promotional institutions is very
important to the EIB, he added.
The Danish Vækstfonden chairperson, Claus Gregersen stated
that the new agreement was a unique EIB-Denmark cooperative facility in the sense that it gives the
Danish growing companies an ample opportunity for substantial investments
thereby providing them with the capital they need to continue their growth and
ensuring successful Danish entrepreneurship both in Europe and globally.
The Danish growth fund, NPI
The Danish Growth Fund (Vækstfonden) is an independent fund
governed by an independent legal act and an independent board of directors. The
act concerning Vækstfonden stipulates that the fund must promote growth and
renewal for small and medium-sized enterprises in order to achieve a greater
socio-economic return. The fund contributes to the creation of new companies by
providing capital and expertise. Since 1992, Vækstfonden has co-financed growth
in more than 7,900 companies with a total commitment of more than DKK 24,9
billion. Vækstfonden provides loans and guarantees in collaboration with Danish
financial institutions and European partners.
In the conclusion, I would underline that the Baltic States
have to be more active in using existing EU’s investment potentials for the
sub-regional growth and SMEs.
- 21.11.2019 Приняты поправки об увеличении государственного финансирования латвийских партий
- 14.11.2019 Сейм принял бюджет 2020 года с расходами более 10 млрд. евро
- 14.11.2019 Estonia: Option to directly donate overpaid income tax to become available in 2020
- 14.11.2019 Эстонский банк Coop Pank запустил IPO
- 14.11.2019 Банки с местным капиталом готовы вложить в экономику Латвии 220 миллионов евро
- 14.11.2019 Study recommends full air-rail integration for Rail Baltica
- 14.11.2019 Achema to appeal EU court's decision on state aid for Klaipeda LNG terminal
- 14.11.2019 Офисы будущего: больше, чем рабочие помещения
- 13.11.2019 Offices of the future will have to offer more than the working premises
- 13.11.2019 Начался новый конкурс «Ищем лучшую медсестру»