The EU institutions support venture capital in the member states: Danish example

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a financing agreement with the Danish national promotional institution (NPI, in Danish –Vækstfonden) to provide support for local SMEs and Mid-Cap companies. The EU and Danish partners will “inject” €75 mln each into a co-investment platform that will target SMEs lacking adequate bank financing.

The general rule is that the EIB is usually financing up to 50% of the investment projects; in the Danish case, it is the co-investment platform by 50/50 ratio from the EIB and Vækstfonden resources. Aiming at the cumulative effect, the co-financing is expected to attract support from private investors too, which potentially would double the total size of the platform to about € 300 mln.

The main co-financing arrangements include: the EIB’s €75 mln equity-type financing agreement with the Danish NPI Vækstfonden; the deal creates a co-investment platform to fill a market gap in Danish venture capital landscape through equity participations in local SMEs and Mid-Caps; and the agreement has been supported by the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), adopted in 2015.

The EFSI provides first loss guarantees, enabling the EIB to invest in more projects that often come with greater risks. The projects and agreements approved for financing under EFSI are currently expected to mobilise €439.4 billion in investments; the Plan is currently supporting more than one mln start-ups and SMEs in 28 EU states.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the EU long-term lending institution financed by the EU member states. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals. In 2018, the EIB made available slightly over €430 mln in loans for several Danish projects in various socio-economic sectors; besides, the Danish Vækstfonden is a longstanding partner to the EIB Group.





The agreement will allow Vækstfonden to provide a total of €150 mln (DKK 1.12 billion) for Danish businesses that are either “ready for growth” or in their second phase of growth. These refers to SMEs or Mid-Caps that need investment to further innovate and expand their service and product offering, to increase their productivity levels and manufacturing capacity, or that want to expand internationally.