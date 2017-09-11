Business, Forum, Latvia, Modern EU
Latvia in the “global world”: getting together
The IBNC is
famous around the world and in the Baltic States’ area in facilitating and sharing
perspective ideas and insights while creating new business relationship. The
partnership is quite popular in Latvia and in the “global world”: each time, sever
hundred participants are taking part in its activities: this time it was the 22nd
IBNC’s event, with about 400 participants registered.
More on
INNC’s activities in: https://sfk.lv/index.php/en/
Towards common goals
Generally, a “consortium” is a sort of association
(or a “society”) of several partners (physical, legal persons, organisations
and public entities) with an idea of pooling their ideas and resources for
achieving a common goal.
More in: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Consortium
Accordingly,
the IBNC’s events represent “the right place” for any corporate facility
wishing extended growth and prosperity. If a company wants to prosper, it is
the IBNC as the best venue for representation with good chances to find
cooperating partners either in Latvia and/or other regions in the world. Hence,
the IBNC events are a proper place to meet new business partners, acquire new
ideas, establish contacts and learn from existing best practices.
The 22nd IBNC’s event was not exclusion: both
with the total number of registered participants (about 400 hundred) and with
the regional representation - this time the “global world” discussions were concentrated
around European, South-Asian, Middle East and other regions with about ten
knowledgeable and eloquent speakers.
For example, one of the first speakers, prof. Henning Zoz (Zoz-Group Germany-Latvia),
vividly showed the ways to manage national and international projects in
material science, process engineering, energy and nano-technologies in numerous
sustainability spheres.
Interesting enough for the Latvian audience has been his
analysis of the energy issues with the modern advanced approach to national
energy mix to collect, store and transport various energy modes. Besides,
important for all national energy agendas are the issue of recycling and
performance, i.e. through application and materials.
Technically, Mr. Zoz mentioned, the energy issues are mostly
political ones including the decision-making in pollution, energy efficiency
and climate change spheres. However, renewable resources are still
underdeveloped in most countries, even in Europe: thus, there are only 36
thousand windmills in Germany providing just 2-3 per cent of electricity in the
national energy grid.
Another speaker from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mr. Jaber Al Lamki underlined the importance
of addressing “global goals” through local solutions. In this sense, the UAE’s
example is well worth emulating in other countries around the world, including
the Baltic States. Thus, although the UAE is a rather young state with about 48
years of independence, the country is quite famous in its socio-economic
development efforts: in numerous spheres the country is quite well off
according to global rankings. It occupies, e.g. the first place globally in
prosperity index, 5th in competitiveness, 11th place in
“doing business” category, 12 in digital agenda, 21st –in happiness
index, etc. As more important, the UAE occupies 65 rank in the SDGs implementation
index, out of about 200 states globally: quite impressive! And the next global
Expo-2020 will take place in Dubai…
Impressive have been some other presentations, e.g. about
networking in financing and insurance sector by Mr. Arturs Boss from Amber Capital Holding/Vietnam on “promoting
financial bridge” among Asian and European companies, and by a French “duet” (Mr. Jean Cheval and Toufic Kawar on
asset management and payments); about cultural networking by Indonesia’s
Ambassador to Latvia and Sweden, Mr. Haibo
Shuang and Mr. Andris Dievins
from Latvian Interculural Leadership Institute; about business opportunities in
the Greater Bay Are of Guangdong, China by Mr. Bagas Hapsaro, as well as about IT and AI influences on modern
civilization by Mr. Sandeep Kumar Gupta/India,
to name a few.
The next,
the 23rd business networking will take place in March 2020 under the
title “the world of innovation and technology”; Mr. Glen Grant vividly informed
participants about the coming event.
