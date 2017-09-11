Latvia in the “global world”: getting together

International Business Networking Consortium, IBNC is a well known company providing networking opportunities for business partners inviting inspiring speakers. During its several years of existence, the IBNC arranged numerous very successful events, which enabled participants to open new marketing channels at local and international levels.

The IBNC is famous around the world and in the Baltic States’ area in facilitating and sharing perspective ideas and insights while creating new business relationship. The partnership is quite popular in Latvia and in the “global world”: each time, sever hundred participants are taking part in its activities: this time it was the 22 nd IBNC’s event, with about 400 participants registered.

Towards common goals

Generally, a “consortium” is a sort of association (or a “society”) of several partners (physical, legal persons, organisations and public entities) with an idea of pooling their ideas and resources for achieving a common goal.





More in: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Consortium

Accordingly, the IBNC’s events represent “the right place” for any corporate facility wishing extended growth and prosperity. If a company wants to prosper, it is the IBNC as the best venue for representation with good chances to find cooperating partners either in Latvia and/or other regions in the world. Hence, the IBNC events are a proper place to meet new business partners, acquire new ideas, establish contacts and learn from existing best practices.

The 22nd IBNC’s event was not exclusion: both with the total number of registered participants (about 400 hundred) and with the regional representation - this time the “global world” discussions were concentrated around European, South-Asian, Middle East and other regions with about ten knowledgeable and eloquent speakers.





For example, one of the first speakers, prof. Henning Zoz (Zoz-Group Germany-Latvia), vividly showed the ways to manage national and international projects in material science, process engineering, energy and nano-technologies in numerous sustainability spheres.





Interesting enough for the Latvian audience has been his analysis of the energy issues with the modern advanced approach to national energy mix to collect, store and transport various energy modes. Besides, important for all national energy agendas are the issue of recycling and performance, i.e. through application and materials.





Technically, Mr. Zoz mentioned, the energy issues are mostly political ones including the decision-making in pollution, energy efficiency and climate change spheres. However, renewable resources are still underdeveloped in most countries, even in Europe: thus, there are only 36 thousand windmills in Germany providing just 2-3 per cent of electricity in the national energy grid.

Another speaker from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mr. Jaber Al Lamki underlined the importance of addressing “global goals” through local solutions. In this sense, the UAE’s example is well worth emulating in other countries around the world, including the Baltic States. Thus, although the UAE is a rather young state with about 48 years of independence, the country is quite famous in its socio-economic development efforts: in numerous spheres the country is quite well off according to global rankings. It occupies, e.g. the first place globally in prosperity index, 5th in competitiveness, 11th place in “doing business” category, 12 in digital agenda, 21st –in happiness index, etc. As more important, the UAE occupies 65 rank in the SDGs implementation index, out of about 200 states globally: quite impressive! And the next global Expo-2020 will take place in Dubai…

Impressive have been some other presentations, e.g. about networking in financing and insurance sector by Mr. Arturs Boss from Amber Capital Holding /Vietnam on “promoting financial bridge” among Asian and European companies, and by a French “duet” (Mr. Jean Cheval and Toufic Kawar on asset management and payments); about cultural networking by Indonesia’s Ambassador to Latvia and Sweden, Mr. Haibo Shuang and Mr. Andris Dievins from Latvian Interculural Leadership Institute; about business opportunities in the Greater Bay Are of Guangdong, China by Mr. Bagas Hapsaro, as well as about IT and AI influences on modern civilization by Mr. Sandeep Kumar Gupta/India, to name a few.

The next, the 23rd business networking will take place in March 2020 under the title “the world of innovation and technology”; Mr. Glen Grant vividly informed participants about the coming event.