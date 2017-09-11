Modern long-term EU budget for the period 2021-2027

The next multiannual financial framework (MFF) should be fit for the EU’s present and future challenges to deliver on the member states and citizens’ expectations. The Commission calls on EU Heads of State and/or Government to provide political guidance and new impetus to the negotiations in order to reach an agreement on a fair and balanced MFF.

In May and June 2018, the Commission put forward a proposal for a new and modern long-term budget, tightly geared to the Union's priorities, including the legislative proposals for the 37 sectoral programmes. On that basis, a lot of work has already been done in both the European Parliament and the Council; progress has been made on the overall framework and on many of the sectoral proposals.





The Commission’s communication (ahead of the European Council meeting on 17-18.x.) outlines the main points for consideration in order to reach a swift agreement by the EU leaders; these points include:

- the overall level of funding to match the Union's shared priorities;

- a modern budget with the right balance between policies and a strong focus on EU added value;

- a more transparent approach to financing the EU budget and the introduction of new sources of revenue to support priorities and reduce the burden on national contributions; and

- a greater policy coherence, through a closer link between funding and policy priorities and through stronger tools for protecting the EU budget from rule of law deficiencies.

Strategic decisions on these elements should help advance the ongoing negotiations on the EU's next long-term budget in view of an agreement by the end of the year, as agreed by EU leaders this June. Budget’s detail analysis follows below.





See the June’s conclusion and EU strategic agenda for 2024 in: https://www.consilium.europa.eu/media/39922/20-21-euco-final-conclusions-en.pdf

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker underlined that the MFF is “an investment in Europe-wide, world-leading future”, as the budget is funding cross-border infrastructure, provides support for SMEs and a safety net for farmers, and supporting education in another European country for young Europeans. These priorities, he stressed, were forward-looking, responsible and pragmatic “on how to do more with less”.





European Commissioner in charge of budget and human resources, Günther H. Oettinger mentioned that already in spring 2018, the Commission made a proposal for the next MFF as a solid basis for negotiations. However, he stressed, “everyone must now work towards a compromise”: at a time of great challenges, Europe cannot afford a delay its long-term budget.