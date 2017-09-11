Analytics, Budget, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Modern EU
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 11.10.2019, 11:56
Modern long-term EU budget for the period 2021-2027
In May and June 2018, the Commission put forward a proposal
for a new and modern long-term budget, tightly geared to the Union's
priorities, including the legislative proposals for the 37 sectoral programmes.
On that basis, a lot of work has already been done in both the European
Parliament and the Council; progress has been made on the overall framework and
on many of the sectoral proposals.
The Commission’s communication (ahead of the European
Council meeting on 17-18.x.) outlines the main points for consideration in
order to reach a swift agreement by the EU leaders; these points include:
- the overall level of funding to match the Union's
shared priorities;
- a modern budget with the right balance between
policies and a strong focus on EU added value;
- a more transparent approach to financing the EU
budget and the introduction of new sources of revenue to support priorities and
reduce the burden on national contributions; and
- a greater policy coherence, through a closer link
between funding and policy priorities and through stronger tools for protecting
the EU budget from rule of law deficiencies.
Strategic decisions on these elements should help advance
the ongoing negotiations on the EU's next long-term budget in view of an agreement
by the end of the year, as agreed by EU leaders this June. Budget’s detail
analysis follows below.
See the June’s conclusion and EU strategic agenda for 2024
in: https://www.consilium.europa.eu/media/39922/20-21-euco-final-conclusions-en.pdf
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker underlined that the MFF is “an investment in Europe-wide, world-leading future”,
as the budget is funding cross-border infrastructure, provides support for SMEs
and a safety net for farmers, and supporting education in another European
country for young Europeans. These priorities, he stressed, were forward-looking,
responsible and pragmatic “on how to do more with less”.
European Commissioner in charge of budget and human resources,
Günther H. Oettinger mentioned that already in spring 2018, the
Commission made a proposal for the next MFF as a solid basis for negotiations. However,
he stressed, “everyone must now work towards a compromise”: at a time of great
challenges, Europe cannot afford a delay its long-term budget.
Financing the Union’s priorities
EU’s strategic guidance includes a new program to be
launched on January 2021.
- Getting a budget that is up to the task. The
Commission proposed a long-term budget equal to 1.114% of EU 27 gross national
income (GNI-27); presently, the Union invests 1.16% of the GNI-27, including
the European Development Fund. The proposed budget is therefore already smaller
compared to the current one. If the EU budget is reduced further, this would
make it difficult for the Union to deliver on its priorities and to provide the
much needed support to its farmers, students, researchers, and hundreds of
thousands of other beneficiaries of the EU budget. The EU leaders should
therefore aim for a realistic budget that is up to the task.
- Finding a fairer approach to financing the
EU budget. Today, some of the EU's richest Member States get reductions
from their contributions to the EU budget (known as rebates) and as a result
pay least compared to their gross national income per capita (see the Table
below). The departure of the United Kingdom, because of which the system of
rebates was introduced back in 1984, gives an opportunity to reform the revenue
side of the EU budget and address a system that has become opaque and
distorted. Leaders should make use of this opportunity and endorse a fairer way
to finance the EU budget.
- Modernising the EU budget: the revenue side. The MFF discussion is a moment to look at new sources of revenue to the EU budget which are more closely linked to the EU policy priorities. Possible sources include revenue from the Emissions Trading System or contributions based on non-recycled plastic. Leaders should make use of the increasing momentum in favour of these new own resources and agree to diversify the sources of revenue to the EU budget.
- Modernising the EU budget: the expenditure
side. In its proposal for the MFF, the Commission included “a new balance”
between the policy areas funded by the EU budget. While cohesion policy and the
Common Agricultural Policy continue to play a vital role in shaping Europe's
future, they are being modernized in line with the new priorities. At the same
time, more money goes to key policy areas such as research and
innovation, student mobility, climate action, migration, border management and
security, digitalisation, as well as defence and the Union's external action.
The EU-27 leaders should support these efforts to modernise the EU budget and
make sure it delivers in areas people care about.
More information in the following web-links:
- Factsheet: A modern EU budget rising to future challenges (9 October 2019); - Factsheet: EU budget financing (9 October 2019);
- Commission Communication “Time to decide on the Union's financial framework for 2021-2027” (9 October 2019);
- Press
release on the Commission proposal of 2 May 2018 for Europe's next long-term
budget; and - EU
budget for the future.
- 11.10.2019 Gas consumption in Lithuania has grown by 10%,
- 11.10.2019 Bank of Lithuania: Facebook's Libra may turn into 'something interesting'
- 10.10.2019 Экспорт латвийских товаров за семь месяцев вырос на 0,4%
- 10.10.2019 Эксперт: в результате налоговой реформы Латвией потеряны поступления в размере примерно 1% от ВВП
- 10.10.2019 Кариньш: у государства нет дополнительных ресурсов на зарплаты учителей
- 10.10.2019 State has no additional funds for teachers' wages - Karins
- 10.10.2019 In August value of goods exported from Latvia was 2.1% smaller than a year ago
- 10.10.2019 Правительство поддержит проведение в Таллинне тура поварского конкурса Bocuse d'Or
- 10.10.2019 Заключен договор о выделении 318 млн. евро из Фонда сплочения на электрификацию латвийской железной дороги
- 10.10.2019 UP Invest to acquire authorized Apple reseller IM Arvutid in Estonia, Latvia, Finland