Analytics, Ecology, Economics, EU – Baltic States, Modern EU
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 10.10.2019, 12:56
Competitiveness and circularity: approaches in the Baltic Sea Region
Lithuanian example
One of the countries which take the new challenges seriously
is Lithuania: the country is concentrated firmly on the Baltic Sea Region.
Current Vice-Minister of the Economy and Innovation, responsible for innovation
policy, industry and trade in Lithuania, Gintaras Vilda, enlists several
practical reasons for this attitude: first of all, the country takes an
‘export’ perspective as Lithuania is developing fast its industrial sector.
Most of Lithuanian companies are already within the EU”s value
chains through Germany, Scandinavia, etc. and from this perspective it is
essential for the companies to know what services the consumers want, what are
the trends and what to produce for consumers? So, in order to be innovative and
survive in a value chain a modern company must be circular-economy oriented,
more socially responsible, with fewer resources- and energy-consumption
oriented, more valuable in a price, responsible with the employees, more
responsible with salaries.
But does Lithuania have a separate and comprehensive
circular-economy strategy? Mr. G. Vilda says that Lithuanian policymakers have
a different approach: “we need to have an integrative strategy, not only for
the circular economy but for the whole economy. When we are talking about the
upcoming ten years’ period till 2030, we want to create a society with “smart
people building smart economy”; hence, we need an integral part of our strategy
which will be related with circular economy.
This program is part of a national policy; it is a
cross-sectorial horizontal programme uniting e.g. the ministries of transport, agriculture,
economy and innovation in coordinates different ministries involved in
implementation, concludes Mr. Vilda.
European approach
The circular economy’s transition is at heart of European
Union Strategy for the Baltic Sea Region. For the purpose of this year’s EUSBSR
Annual Forum, a special report was prepared, analysing state of the art in all
EUSBSR countries. The conclusions are not satisfying, showing that only some
countries thoughtfully incorporate circular economy principles in their
policies and only two - Germany and Finland - adopted circular economy strategies,
while Poland, Estonia and Sweden are in progress of formulating ones.
However, the whole initiative on ‘circularity’ and its connection
to innovations gives hope for more cross-sectoral and multi-level involvement
in the future.
Source: the report “No time to waste. Unlocking the circular potential of the Baltic Sea Region” at:
https://strategyforum2019.eu/documents/810774/2291961/No+time+to+waste.+Unlocking+the+circular+potential+of+the+Baltic+region.pdf/bf58b8e2-1cad-486f-bd95-f3cd00185771
- 10.10.2019 Udovickij: Belaruskali deal to boost Belarus' fertilizer exports via Klaipeda
- 10.10.2019 Численность молодежи в Латвии за 10 лет уменьшилась почти в два раза
- 10.10.2019 Economy and finances combined: Valdis Dombrovskis’ approval in European Parliament
- 09.10.2019 В Творческом городке Telliskivi началось сооружение Маяка из э-отходов
- 09.10.2019 Исследование: более половины латвийских инфлюенсеров – жулики
- 09.10.2019 Страны Балтии за год поднялись в индекс конкурентоспособности на одну ступеньку
- 09.10.2019 Sustainability’s wademecum: from theory to practice
- 08.10.2019 На минувшей неделе цены на электроэнергию упали во всех странах Балтии
- 08.10.2019 Годовая инфляция в Латвии в сентябре выросла на 2,6%
- 08.10.2019 В сентябре в Литве инфляция составила 0,9%