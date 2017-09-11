Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Modern EU, Taxation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 08.08.2019, 09:34
Fair taxation: new European rules would resolve tax disputes quicker and easier
The same revenue is not going to be taxed
twice by two states: when it happens, the problem should be solved swiftly and
efficiently; from this July, resolving tax disputes is going to be a lot easier
thing to do.
The eagerly awaited new system will help to find solutions
for tax disputes between Member States that can arise from the interpretation
and application of international agreements and conventions providing for the
elimination of double taxation.
Estimates show that 2000 such disputes are currently pending
in the EU, out of which around 900 are over 2 years old.
The mechanism will ensure that businesses and citizens can
resolve disputes related to tax treaties more swiftly and effectively, in
particular those related to double taxation - a major obstacle for businesses
and individuals that creates uncertainty, unnecessary costs and cash-flow
problems. At the same time, the new directive introduces more transparency
around tax disputes in the EU.
Commissioner for economic, financial affairs, taxation and customs
said that a fair and efficient tax
system in the EU should also ensure that the same revenue was not taxed twice
by two different EU states (when that happens, the problem should be solved
swiftly and efficiently). Companies, in particular small businesses, and
individuals that may be experiencing cash flow problems as a result of double
taxation will see their rights considerably enhanced. They can now be more
certain that their tax matters will be resolved by the relevant judicial
authorities in an acceptable and predictable timeframe, instead of dragging on
for years.”
Double taxation occurs when two or more countries claim the right to tax the same income or profits of a company or person. This can, for example, arise from a mismatch between national rules of different jurisdictions or divergent interpretations of the same provision in a bilateral tax treaty. Until now, there has only been a multilateral convention that gives tax authorities the possibility to submit a dispute to arbitration, but without any means for the taxpayer to trigger this process himself. Neither are tax authorities currently required to reach a final agreement. Estimates show that there are currently around 900 double taxation disputes in the EU today, estimated to be worth €10.5 billion.
How will the dispute resolution mechanism work?
The new directive on tax dispute resolution mechanisms should
help to better resolve tax disputes because Member States will now have a legal
duty to take conclusive decisions:
- Taxpayers
facing tax disputes that arise from bilateral tax agreements or
conventions that provide for the elimination of double taxation can now
initiate a mutual agreement procedure whereby the Member States in
question must try to resolve the dispute amicably within two years.
- If
no solution has been found at the end of this 2-year period, the taxpayer
can request the setting up of an Advisory Commission to deliver an
opinion. If Member States fail to do this, the taxpayer can bring an
action before its national court and force Member States to act.
- This
Advisory Commission will be comprised of three independent members
appointed by the Member States concerned and representatives of the
competent authorities in question. It must deliver an opinion within 6
months, which the Member States concerned must carry out unless they agree
to another solution within the 6 months following the opinion.
- If
the decision is not implemented, the taxpayer who has accepted the final
decision and renounced his right to domestic remedies within 60 days from
notification may seek to enforce its implementation before the national
courts. EU states are obliged to notify taxpayers and publish the full
final decision or an abstract.
On disputes’ resolution in: https://ec.europa.eu/taxation_customs/business/company-tax/resolution-double-taxation-disputes_en_en
The new directive applies to complaints submitted from 1
July 2019 onwards, relating to questions of dispute in matters of income or
capital earned in a tax year commencing on or after 1 January 2018. The
competent authorities can also agree to apply the directive to any complaint
submitted prior to that day or to earlier tax years.
More information on the next web-links: further information on the EU resolution
of taxation disputes; additional reading for tax dispute resolution: Read the October
10 Press Release; Action
Plan for a Fair and Efficient Corporate Tax System in the EU; Commission Proposal for a Council Directive on Double Taxation
Dispute Resolution Mechanisms in the EU; Council
Directive (EU) 2017/1852 of 10 October 2017 on tax dispute resolution
mechanisms in the European Union; Press release on
the "October package" - Q&A (MEMO).
- 08.08.2019 Эстонская Bolt закрыла прокат электросамокатов в Париже
- 08.08.2019 Подозреваемый в загрязнении нефти россиянин стремится выйти на свободу
- 07.08.2019 Объявлен конкурс на проектирование грузового терминала Rail Baltica в Саласпилсе
- 07.08.2019 Польская Rafako выражает сомнения в выборе Alvora для строительства газопровода в Польшу
- 07.08.2019 Poland's Rafako questions Amber Grid's choice of Alvora as GIPL contract winner
- 07.08.2019 Latvia: Manufacturing sector growth increasingly constrained by wood industry
- 07.08.2019 Estonia:In July, food and clothing had the greatest impact on the change in the consumer price index
- 07.08.2019 Estonia: In June, the number of tourists in accommodation establishments increased
- 07.08.2019 Lithuanian businesses get warned over bankruptcies in Scandinavia
- 07.08.2019 Estonia: State hoping to bring renewable energy subsidies to zero by 2030