New EU rules will ensure quicker and more effective resolution of tax disputes among the states, making life easier and offering much more tax certainty for businesses and individuals experiencing double taxation issues.

The same revenue is not going to be taxed twice by two states: when it happens, the problem should be solved swiftly and efficiently; from this July, resolving tax disputes is going to be a lot easier thing to do.

The eagerly awaited new system will help to find solutions for tax disputes between Member States that can arise from the interpretation and application of international agreements and conventions providing for the elimination of double taxation.

Estimates show that 2000 such disputes are currently pending in the EU, out of which around 900 are over 2 years old.

The mechanism will ensure that businesses and citizens can resolve disputes related to tax treaties more swiftly and effectively, in particular those related to double taxation - a major obstacle for businesses and individuals that creates uncertainty, unnecessary costs and cash-flow problems. At the same time, the new directive introduces more transparency around tax disputes in the EU.

Commissioner for economic, financial affairs, taxation and customs said that a fair and efficient tax system in the EU should also ensure that the same revenue was not taxed twice by two different EU states (when that happens, the problem should be solved swiftly and efficiently). Companies, in particular small businesses, and individuals that may be experiencing cash flow problems as a result of double taxation will see their rights considerably enhanced. They can now be more certain that their tax matters will be resolved by the relevant judicial authorities in an acceptable and predictable timeframe, instead of dragging on for years.”

Double taxation occurs when two or more countries claim the right to tax the same income or profits of a company or person. This can, for example, arise from a mismatch between national rules of different jurisdictions or divergent interpretations of the same provision in a bilateral tax treaty. Until now, there has only been a multilateral convention that gives tax authorities the possibility to submit a dispute to arbitration, but without any means for the taxpayer to trigger this process himself. Neither are tax authorities currently required to reach a final agreement. Estimates show that there are currently around 900 double taxation disputes in the EU today, estimated to be worth €10.5 billion.