Innovative approach to investment: new EU’s strategic priority
The European investment
plan will put member states’ entrepreneurship back on an active path fulfilling
the EU and the states’ main priority: creating jobs and growth. “By making
smart use of the EU's budget, Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker added, the InvestEU will help the states occupy an attractive place for investors
worldwide”.
Vice-President Jyrki Katainen, responsible for jobs,
growth, investment and competitiveness in the member states noted that InvestEU would help businesses and entrepreneurs getting easier
access to EU funding while turning their ideas into concrete projects. Thus,
the program will keep the member states at the forefront of innovation and
climate action, while creating jobs and ensuring a growth model that is
socially, environmentally and economically sustainable.
InvestEU will keep
the member states’ innovative approach to investment, by using so far quite
limited public resources in the states with the EU budget’s guarantees to
leverage substantial private and public funds. The 38 bn EUR guarantee will
target investments in four main areas: sustainable
infrastructure; research, innovation and digitisation; small and medium
businesses and social investment and skills. The program is expected to trigger
at least 650 bn EUR in additional investment in the EU states.
A special InvestEU
Fund will be administered by the InvestEU
Advisory Hub, which is tailored to support innovation promoters; in
addition to the InvestEU Portal – an
easily accessible pipeline of mature projects for potential investors.
Besides, InvestEU
will be a part of the Commission's economic policy mix of investment,
structural reforms and fiscal responsibility, to ensure that the member states
remain an attractive place for businesses around the world to settle and
thrive.
As to organising the investment flows, the InvestEU will be in partnership with the
European Investment Bank Group (EIB) and other EU funds; though the budgetary
aspects of InvestEU are still subject
to the overall agreement on the next long-term EU budget, which the
Commission proposed in May 2018.
Latest figures from the European Investment Bank, the
Commission's strategic partner, show that by April 2019, the European Fund for
Strategic Investments (EFSI) had mobilised almost 393 bn EUR of
investments. Operations approved under EFSI so far represent a total financing
volume of 72.8 bn EUR in all EU-28 states. The EIB has approved 524
infrastructure projects supported by EFSI for 53.8 bn EUR, while the European
Investment Fund has approved 554 financing agreements for small and medium
businesses worth 19 bn EUR, which should benefit 945,000 companies.
