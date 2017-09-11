Corporate tax in EU- eliminating loopholes

Eugene Eteris, European Studies Faculty, RSU, BC International Editor, Copenhagen, 22.03.2019.



New rules on common corporate tax in the EU entered into force this year. The idea is to eliminate some loopholes in corporate entities, which are avoiding paying taxes. As a rule, corporate taxation is within the domain of the member states. This time the EU institutions took the initiative in order to reduce tax evasion.

First proposed by the Commission in 2016, the legally binding rules, known as ATAD (Anti-Tax Avoidance Directive) were agreed swiftly to spur global efforts to clamp down on aggressive tax planning. The agreement followed the previous agreement among OECD countries on recommendations to limit tax base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS), and made the EU a global leader in terms of the political and economic approach to corporate taxation. The European Commission since 2015 has been at the forefront of global efforts to tackle tax avoidance and tax evasion. New transparency rules have gradually been coming into force to make sure that the EU states have the information they need to crack down on companies that are not paying their fair share of tax.

The EU is also acting to ensure that its international partners implement global anti-tax avoidance standards through its ongoing work on a list of non-cooperative tax jurisdictions. Finally, the Commission has also proposed far-reaching corporate tax reforms which would overhaul how multinationals are taxed in the EU while ensuring a business environment which makes life easier for companies doing business across borders.

