Friday, 22.03.2019, 16:21
Corporate tax in EU- eliminating loopholes
First proposed by the Commission in 2016, the legally binding
rules, known as ATAD (Anti-Tax Avoidance Directive) were agreed swiftly to spur
global efforts to clamp down on aggressive tax planning. The agreement followed
the previous agreement among OECD countries on recommendations to limit tax
base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS), and made the EU a global leader in
terms of the political and economic approach to corporate taxation.
The European Commission since 2015 has been at the forefront
of global efforts to tackle tax avoidance and tax evasion. New transparency
rules have gradually been coming into force to make sure that the EU states
have the information they need to crack down on companies that are not paying
their fair share of tax.
The EU is also acting to ensure that its international
partners implement global anti-tax avoidance standards through its ongoing work
on a list of non-cooperative tax jurisdictions. Finally, the Commission has
also proposed far-reaching corporate tax reforms which would overhaul how
multinationals are taxed in the EU while ensuring a business environment which
makes life easier for companies doing business across borders.
New system in action
From January 2019, all EU states shall apply new legally
binding anti-abuse measures that target the main forms of tax avoidance
practiced by large multinationals.
The Commission has
fought consistently for a long time against aggressive tax planning. The
present step marks a very important step in the EU’s efforts to combat tax
evasion. The measures are aimed at those who try to take advantage of
loopholes in the member states’ tax systems, the avoidance that is calculated
in billions of euros in tax.
The EU rules are built according to global standards
developed by the OECD in 2015 on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) and should
help to prevent profits being excluded from the EU member states’ tax profit.
That means that all EU states will now have to tax profits
moved to low-tax countries where the company does not have any genuine economic
activity (controlled foreign company rules). The states have to discourage
companies from using excessive interest payments to minimize taxes and they will
limit the amount of net interest expenses that a company can deduct from its
taxable income (interest limitation rules).
The EU states will be able to tackle tax avoidance schemes
in cases where other anti-avoidance provisions cannot be applied (general
anti-abuse rule).
Further rules governing hybrid mismatches to prevent
companies from exploiting mismatches in the tax laws of two different EU
countries in order to avoid taxation, as well as measures to ensure that gains
on assets such as intellectual property moved from a EU state's territory
become taxable in that country (exit taxation rules) will come into force as of
1 January 2020.
- Proposal on anti-tax avoidance measures Anti-Tax Avoidance Package;
- Study on Structures of Aggressive Tax Planning and Indicators Action Plan for Fair and Efficient Corporate Taxation in the EU.
Source: Commission press release “New EU rules to
eliminate main loopholes in corporate tax
Avoidance”, December 2018. In:
