Monday, 11.03.2019, 08:58
New EU rules reduce formalities for living and working abroad
Initially, the “working abroad” rules were proposed by the
European Commission back in April 2013, following feedback from citizens
that there were long and cumbersome procedures. The rules were adopted in June
2016. EU countries had two and a half years to adapt to the new
simplifications. See more on initial steps in Commission press release at:
http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-13-355_en.htm
and more on new rules to cut red tape on citizens' public documents in: http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-16-2092_en.htm
The Commission has
been working for years to simplify people's and companies’ lives when they
exercise their free movement rights in the EU. Since June 2016, the EU states
have had more than two years to adopt all necessary measures to allow for the
smooth application of the regulation.
Currently, citizens moving to or living in another EU
country must obtain a stamp to prove that their public documents (such as a
birth, marriage or death certificate) are authentic, which makes life of about 17
million EU citizens quite complicated.
Under the new regulation, this stamp and the bureaucratic
procedures linked to it will no longer be required when presenting public
documents issued in one EU country to the authorities of another EU country.
Under the new rules, citizens are also no longer required to provide a sworn/
official translation of their public document in many cases. At the same time,
the regulation foresees strong safeguards to prevent fraud.
It’s becoming quite positive to discard costly and time-consuming bureaucratic
procedures for citizens who need official public document to start for example a
job in the “foreign country”. The new rules are making the daily lives of
people living and working in another EU country easier and cheaper.
Short on new rules
The new rules put an end to a number of bureaucratic
procedures:
- Public
documents (for example, birth, marriage, or the absence of a criminal record)
issued in an EU country must be accepted as authentic by the authorities
in another EU state without the need to carry an authenticity stamp;
- The
regulation also abolishes the obligation for citizens to provide in all
cases a certified copy and a certified translation of their public
documents. Citizens can request a multilingual standard form, available in
all EU languages, to present as translation aid attached to their public
document to avoid translation requirements;
- The
regulation sets safeguards against fraud: if a receiving authority has
reasonable doubts about the authenticity of a public document, it will be
able to check its authenticity with the issuing authority in the other EU
country through an existing IT platform, the Internal Market Information
System (IMI). More on the European IT platform see in:
http://ec.europa.eu/internal_market/scoreboard/performance_by_governance_tool/internal_market_information_system/index_en.htm
The regulation deals only with the authenticity of public
documents, so the EU states will continue to apply their national rules
concerning the recognition of the content and effects of a public document
issued in another Union country.
The Regulation introduces multilingual standard forms as
translation aids of public documents concerning: birth, marital status,
capacity to enter into a registered partnership, domicile and/or residence, and
an absence of a criminal record.
Not all standard forms are issued in all EU states; citizens
can check which forms are issued in their EU country on the e-Justice Portal.
More information on public
documents, incl. multilingual forms see in the E-Justice Portal at:
https://beta.e-justice.europa.eu/551/EN/public_documents
and in the
Source: http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-19-1148_en.htm?locale=en
EU single market and freedom
The EU single market allows Europeans to travel freely,
study, work, live and fall in love across borders. They have a great choice of
products (either buying at home or cross-border) and benefit from better prices
as well as high standards of environmental, social and consumer protection.
European businesses – small and large– can expand their customer base and exchange
products and services more easily across the EU.
Simply, the Single Market is Europe's best asset to generate
growth and foster competitiveness of European companies in globalised markets.
With the Single
Market Strategy, the Capital
Markets Union and the Digital
Single Market Strategy, the Commission has put forward an ambitious and
balanced set of measures over the last four years to deepen the Single Market
further and make it fairer. Several proposals have already been adopted, but
the European Parliament and the Council still have to agree on 44 out of the 67
proposals set out in these strategies.
The Commission has also made important and forward-looking
proposals to build a Banking Union in
Europe as well as strengthen the circular economy, energy, transport and
climate policies which will deepen the Single Market and foster sustainable
development. To ensure that the Single Market remains fair, the Commission has
proposed safeguards in the fields of employment, taxation, company law and consumer
protection.
For the next long-term EU budget 2021-27, the Commission has
proposed a new €4 billion Single Market programme, to empower and protect
consumers and enable European SMEs to take full advantage of a well-functioning
Single Market. More on budget in: http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-18-4049_en.htm
The Commission highlights three main areas where further
efforts are needed to deepen and strengthen the Single Market:
- Swiftly
adopt existing proposals: The Commission has presented 67
proposals directly relevant for the proper functioning of the Single
Market, 44 of which remain to be agreed. The Commission calls on the
European Parliament and the Council to adopt the key proposals on the
table before the end of this legislature. This includes relevant proposals
to integrate digitisation and new technologies at the core of the Single
Market, to ensure more secure and sustainable energy in Europe, and to
build the Capital Markets Union.
- Ensure
the rules deliver in practice: Citizens and businesses can only enjoy
the many benefits of the Single Market if the rules that have been jointly
agreed actually work on the ground. The Commission calls on EU states to
be vigilant in implementing, applying and enforcing EU rules and refrain
from erecting new barriers. For example, the Commission will continue to
ensure respect the following EU rules: on car emissions and e-commerce,
on social media and the services sector, to name a few.
- Continue
adapting the Single Market: Faced with growth gradually slowing
down at global level and a changing geopolitical context, the EU needs to
show leadership and political courage to take the Single Market to a new
level. There is significant potential for further economic integration in
the areas of services, products, taxation and network industries. It will
make the Union even more attractive to international trading partners and
provide it with additional leverage on the international stage.
More information in the following web-links:
- Factsheet
Single Market: Europe's best asset in a changing world;
- Factsheet
Overview of Single Market initiatives;
- Communication
Single Market: Europe's best asset in a changing world;
- Press release on
standardisation; - Factsheet
Digital Single Market; and -Joint
statement on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the
European Single Market.
