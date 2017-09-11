New EU rules reduce formalities for living and working abroad

Eugene Eteris, European Studies Faculty, RSU, BC International Editor, Copenhagen, 11.03.2019.



Presently about 17 million EU citizens live and/or work in another EU country than their own. Around two million citizens are cross-bordering daily for work/study in one country but live in another. New rules radically simplify the procedures involved and increase freedom of movement in the EU states.

Initially, the “working abroad” rules were proposed by the European Commission back in April 2013, following feedback from citizens that there were long and cumbersome procedures. The rules were adopted in June 2016. EU countries had two and a half years to adapt to the new simplifications. See more on initial steps in Commission press release at: http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-13-355_en.htm and more on new rules to cut red tape on citizens' public documents in: http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-16-2092_en.htm The Commission has been working for years to simplify people's and companies’ lives when they exercise their free movement rights in the EU. Since June 2016, the EU states have had more than two years to adopt all necessary measures to allow for the smooth application of the regulation. Currently, citizens moving to or living in another EU country must obtain a stamp to prove that their public documents (such as a birth, marriage or death certificate) are authentic, which makes life of about 17 million EU citizens quite complicated. Under the new regulation, this stamp and the bureaucratic procedures linked to it will no longer be required when presenting public documents issued in one EU country to the authorities of another EU country. Under the new rules, citizens are also no longer required to provide a sworn/ official translation of their public document in many cases. At the same time, the regulation foresees strong safeguards to prevent fraud. It’s becoming quite positive to discard costly and time-consuming bureaucratic procedures for citizens who need official public document to start for example a job in the “foreign country”. The new rules are making the daily lives of people living and working in another EU country easier and cheaper.



Short on new rules The new rules put an end to a number of bureaucratic procedures: Public documents (for example, birth, marriage, or the absence of a criminal record) issued in an EU country must be accepted as authentic by the authorities in another EU state without the need to carry an authenticity stamp;

The regulation also abolishes the obligation for citizens to provide in all cases a certified copy and a certified translation of their public documents. Citizens can request a multilingual standard form, available in all EU languages, to present as translation aid attached to their public document to avoid translation requirements;

The regulation sets safeguards against fraud: if a receiving authority has reasonable doubts about the authenticity of a public document, it will be able to check its authenticity with the issuing authority in the other EU country through an existing IT platform, the Internal Market Information System (IMI). More on the European IT platform see in: http://ec.europa.eu/internal_market/scoreboard/performance_by_governance_tool/internal_market_information_system/index_en.htm The regulation deals only with the authenticity of public documents, so the EU states will continue to apply their national rules concerning the recognition of the content and effects of a public document issued in another Union country. The Regulation covers public documents in the following areas: birth, name, marital status, divorce, legal separation or marriage annulment; registered partnership, parenthood, domicile and/or residence, nationality, absence of a criminal record and the right to vote and stand as a candidate in municipal elections and elections to the European Parliament. The Regulation introduces multilingual standard forms as translation aids of public documents concerning: birth, marital status, capacity to enter into a registered partnership, domicile and/or residence, and an absence of a criminal record. Not all standard forms are issued in all EU states; citizens can check which forms are issued in their EU country on the e-Justice Portal. More information on public documents, incl. multilingual forms see in the E-Justice Portal at: https://beta.e-justice.europa.eu/551/EN/public_documents and in the Public documents Regulation. Source: http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-19-1148_en.htm?locale=en

