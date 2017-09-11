Creating a competitive European quantum industry: new initiative

Eugene Eteris, European Studies Faculty, RSU, BC International Editor, Copenhagen, 05.11.2018.



The Quantum Technologies Flagship program with about €1 billion investment is a new initiative to fund over 5,000 of Europe's leading quantum technologies researchers over the next ten years and aims to place Europe at the forefront of the second quantum revolution. The Baltic States’ research community is to take this initiative seriously…

Modern science and technology has evolved through two quantum revolutions. In general, quantum technologies use the properties of quantum effects – the interactions of molecules, atoms, and even smaller particles, known as quantum objects – to create practical applications in many different fields. The so-called first quantum revolution, which saw the creation of the field of quantum physics, happened in the first half of the twentieth century and shaped the modern world. For instance it led to the development of lasers and transistors - two foundational technologies for building computers, telecommunications, satellite navigation, smartphones and modern medical diagnostics.

The second quantum revolution is now underway and involved the detection and manipulation of single quantum objects such as atoms, photons and electrons. For example, it is now possible to rotate an electron clockwise and anticlockwise at the same time, and connect particles invisibly across space and time. In many cases, the level of human control has reached a point that allows the use of quantum systems for real-world applications in sensing, secure communications and for computing and simulation, which are also the fields of quantum technologies. In the early 20th century, the first quantum revolution allowed scientists to understand and use basic quantum effects in devices, such as transistors and microprocessors, by manipulating and sensing individual particles.

The second quantum revolution will make it possible to use quantum effects to make major technological advances in many areas including computing, sensing and metrology, simulations, cryptography, and telecommunications. Benefits for citizens will ultimately include ultra-precise sensors for use in medicine, quantum-based communications, and Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) to improve the security of digital data. In the long term, quantum computing has the potential of solving existing computational problems; the task is almost impossible to solve with the current supercomputers; they will also be able to recognise development patterns and train artificial intelligence systems.



Quantum research in the EU science programs The program was launched at the end of October 2018 in Vienna hosted by the Austrian Presidency of the Council of the EU. The Flagship’s long term vision is to develop in Europe a so-called quantum web, where quantum computers, simulators and sensors are interconnected via quantum communication networks. This will help kick-starting a competitive European quantum industry making research results available as commercial applications and disruptive technologies. The Flagship will initially fund 20 projects with a total of €132 million via the Horizon 2020 programme, and from 2021 onwards it is expected to fund a further 130 projects. Its total budget is expected to reach €1 billion, providing funding for the entire quantum value chain in Europe, from basic research to industrialisation, and bringing together researchers and the quantum technologies industry.

Note: The Horizon Europe proposal builds on the success of the current Horizon-2020 programme. Present evaluation of Horizon 2020 has shown that the programme already helped create jobs and growth, tackle biggest societal challenges and improved people's lives in the member states. It showed that the programme has created European added value, producing demonstrable benefits to national or regional support for science and research. For example, as of May 2018, the program has supported over 18,000 projects with over €31 bln awarded. Source: http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-18-4041_en.htm More on European R&D developmental prospects in: https://ec.europa.eu/info/publications/renewed-european-agenda-research-and-innovation-europes-chance-shape-its-future_en The Future and Emerging Technologies, FET programme promotes large-scale research initiatives to drive major scientific advances and turn them into tangible innovations creating benefits for the economy and society across Europe. Funding for the Flagship project comes from Horizon 2020, its successor programme Horizon Europe and national funding.

The Quantum Technologies Flagship is also a component of the Commission's European Cloud Initiative launched in April 2016, as part of a series of measures to support and link national initiatives for the digitisation of Europe's industry.

On the “cloud initiative” see: https://ec.europa.eu/digital-single-market/en/european-cloud-initiative On digitalisation in industrial sector: http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-16-1407_en.htm On “horizon Europe”: http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-18-4041_en.htm.



Commission’s opinion Commission Vice-President for the Digital Single Market, Andrus Ansip underlined European potentials to lead global development of quantum technologies. Hence, the Quantum Technologies Flagship project becomes an integral part of the EU’s ambition to consolidate and expand Europe's scientific excellence. In order to unlock the full potential of quantum technologies, the member states have to develop solid industrial and research background.

Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, Mariya Gabriel added that Quantum Technologies Flagship would form a cornerstone of the European strategy for development of quantum technologies in the future. Quantum computing has potentials in increasing computing speeds by orders of magnitude; the EU states have to pool their efforts in the ongoing race towards the first functional quantum computers.

