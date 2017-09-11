Education and Science, EU – Baltic States, Modern EU, Technology
Creating a competitive European quantum industry: new initiative
Modern science and
technology has evolved through two quantum revolutions. In general, quantum
technologies use the properties of quantum effects – the interactions of
molecules, atoms, and even smaller particles, known as quantum objects – to create
practical applications in many different fields. The so-called first quantum revolution, which saw the
creation of the field of quantum physics, happened in the first half of the
twentieth century and shaped the modern world. For instance it led to the
development of lasers and transistors - two foundational technologies for
building computers, telecommunications, satellite navigation, smartphones and
modern medical diagnostics.
The second quantum
revolution is now underway and involved the detection and manipulation of
single quantum objects such as atoms, photons and electrons. For example, it is
now possible to rotate an electron clockwise and anticlockwise at the same
time, and connect particles invisibly across space and time. In many cases, the
level of human control has reached a point that allows the use of quantum
systems for real-world applications in sensing, secure communications and for
computing and simulation, which are also the fields of quantum technologies.
In the early 20th century, the first quantum
revolution allowed scientists to understand and use basic quantum effects in
devices, such as transistors and microprocessors, by manipulating and sensing
individual particles.
The second quantum revolution will make it possible to use
quantum effects to make major technological advances in many areas including
computing, sensing and metrology, simulations, cryptography, and
telecommunications. Benefits for citizens will ultimately include ultra-precise
sensors for use in medicine, quantum-based communications, and Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) to
improve the security of digital data. In the long term, quantum computing has
the potential of solving existing computational problems; the task is almost
impossible to solve with the current supercomputers; they will also be able to
recognise development patterns and train artificial intelligence systems.
Quantum research in the EU science programs
The program was
launched at the end of October 2018 in Vienna hosted by the Austrian Presidency
of the Council of the EU. The Flagship’s long term vision is to develop
in Europe a so-called quantum web,
where quantum computers, simulators and sensors are interconnected via quantum
communication networks. This will help kick-starting a competitive European
quantum industry making research results available as commercial applications
and disruptive technologies. The Flagship will initially fund 20 projects with
a total of €132 million via the Horizon
2020 programme, and from 2021 onwards it is expected to fund a further 130
projects. Its total budget is expected to reach €1 billion, providing funding
for the entire quantum value chain in Europe, from basic research to
industrialisation, and bringing together researchers and the quantum
technologies industry.
Note: The Horizon
Europe proposal builds on the success of the current Horizon-2020 programme. Present evaluation of Horizon 2020 has
shown that the programme already helped create jobs and growth, tackle biggest
societal challenges and improved people's lives in the member states. It showed
that the programme has created European added value, producing demonstrable
benefits to national or regional support for science and research. For example,
as of May 2018, the program has supported over 18,000 projects with over €31 bln
awarded.
The Future and Emerging Technologies, FET programme promotes
large-scale research initiatives to drive major scientific advances and turn
them into tangible innovations creating benefits for the economy and society
across Europe. Funding for the Flagship project comes from Horizon 2020, its
successor programme Horizon Europe and national funding.
The Quantum Technologies Flagship is also a component of the
Commission's European Cloud Initiative launched in April 2016, as
part of a series of measures to support and link national initiatives
for the digitisation of Europe's industry.
Commission’s opinion
Commission Vice-President for the Digital Single Market, Andrus Ansip underlined European potentials to lead global development
of quantum technologies. Hence, the Quantum Technologies Flagship project becomes
an integral part of the EU’s ambition to consolidate and expand Europe's
scientific excellence. In order to unlock the full potential of quantum
technologies, the member states have to develop solid industrial and research background.
Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, Mariya Gabriel added that Quantum Technologies Flagship would form a
cornerstone of the European strategy for development of quantum technologies in
the future. Quantum computing has potentials in increasing computing
speeds by orders of magnitude; the EU states have to pool their efforts in the
ongoing race towards the first functional quantum computers.
Four application areas
The Quantum Flagship will provide funding -under the Commission’s
coordination - for 20 projects during October 2018 until September 2021. The
funding will focus on four application areas – quantum communication, quantum computing, quantum simulation, quantum
metrology and sensing – as well as the basic science behind quantum
technologies. More than one third of participants are industrial companies from
a wide range of sectors, with a large share of SMEs.
Quantum research and development will be funded from the
EU's multi-annual financial framework for 2021-28.
Quantum technologies will be supported by the proposed Horizon
Europe programme for research and space applications, as well as the
proposed Digital Europe programme, which will develop and reinforce
Europe's strategic digital capacities, supporting the development of Europe's
first quantum computers and their integration with classical supercomputers,
and of a pan-European quantum communication infrastructure (on mentioned programs see links below).
Since 1998, the Commission's program “Future and Emerging
Technologies” (FET) provided around €550 million of funding for quantum
research in Europe. The EU has also funded research on quantum technologies
through the European Research Council (ERC). Only since 2007, the ERC has
funded more than 250 research projects related to quantum technologies, worth
some 450 mln euro.
The Quantum Technologies Flagship is currently supported
by Horizon 2020 as part of the FET programme, which currently runs
two other Flagships (The Graphene Flagship and the Human Brain
Project Flagship).
Note. The Graphene
Flagship aims to take graphene and two-dimensional materials from laboratories
to the European society to stimulate economic growth and create new jobs.
Note. The Human Brain
Project aims to empower brain research toward understanding the human brain and
its diseases to advance brain medicine and computing technology. See more
Perspective advantages of quantum technologies
Within the next 10 years, the performance enhancements resulting
from quantum technologies will yield unprecedented computing power, guarantee
secure communications, and provide ultra-high precision measurements. Examples
include the measurement of the tiniest variations of magnetic or electric
fields for medical imaging below the cell level for less invasive diagnosis and
treatments, or for searching raw materials (petroleum, minerals, etc.),
ultra-precise atomic clocks in smart grids allowing energy savings, or yet
quantum key distribution technologies to prevent eavesdropping in finance,
banking and defence by establishing secure communication links, and
supercomputers outperforming existing or future classical supercomputers and at
a fraction of their energy consumption.
In the long term, quantum computing has the potential to
solve computational problems that would take current supercomputers longer time.
Numerous spheres of scientific computing could bring about breakthroughs in,
for example, chemical process design, energy efficient materials, and energy
harvesting, as well as machine learning and big data analysis.
