If there is no quorum on Friday, it is the end of present Riga City Council - Burovs

If there is no quorum at the extraordinary Riga City Council meeting on Friday, it will be the end of the present council, said Riga Mayor Olegs Burovs (Honor to Serve Riga, GKR) after the cancelled meeting today, cited LETA.

He said that the GKR faction is not afraid of the snap elections and is ready for such a turn.





The mayor is ready to work for the residents of Riga, but "not in this way and with such partners".





As reported, tonight's meeting of the Riga City Council that was supposed to hold a vote of no confidence in Riga Mayor Olegs Burovs (Honor To Serve Riga) has been cancelled because lawmakers from For Riga bloc, nonpartisan councilor Baiba Broka and the Harmony faction failed to arrive to the meeting.





There were lawmakers of the Group of Independent Lawmakers (NDF) and opposition lawmakers present, but as they did not register for the meeting, there was no quorum. Only ten lawmakers registered for the meeting.





In line with the law, the next meeting should be convened within 24 hours. The next meeting will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday.





This is the first Riga City Council meeting that could not be held due to the lack of quorum.





LETA learned from the Riga City Council that if the extraordinary meeting fails tomorrow due to the lack of quorum, the local government will have to inform the environment protection and regional development minister on that, and the minister will decide whether to convene a third meeting or start the dissolution procedure immediately.