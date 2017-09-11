Markets and Companies

Expert: we're going back to dark ages in terms of state enterprise management in Lithuania

BC, Vilnius, 12.11.2019.
The Lithuanian government's plans to delist the shares of Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius (ESO) ir Ignitis Gamyba (formerly known as Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba), subsidiaries of the state-owned energy group Ignitis Grupe (formerly known as Lietuvos Energija), from the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange are sending a new signal that Lithuania is renouncing the Western principles of management of state enterprises, financial analyst Marius Dubnikovas says LETA/BNS.


