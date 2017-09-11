Latvia, Markets and Companies
Last issue of Dienas Bizness newspaper published on Friday
According to Marsans, the first issue of Dienas Bizness was published 27 years ago, on April 13, 1992. Over these years, Dienas Bizness has evolved into a serious player in the media landscape, the newspaper now also has a website, a manuals section, various supplements. Now the time has come for a change and Dienas Bizness will become a weekly magazine, Marsans said.
The demand for printed media is declining worldwide as increasingly more people choose mobile news sources. As a result, there are a lot of news sources, but at the same time, there are few media that offer deeper analysis, explained Marsans.
The next issue of Dienas Bizness will be published on Tuesday, November 12.
Marsans also said that development of Dienas Bizness digital platform would continue, offering latest news, live streams, as well as video interviews and discussions.
