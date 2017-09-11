All Media Baltics to switch to TV3 brand from December

Starting from December, media group All Media Baltics will be operating under the TV3 brand in the Baltic states, informed LETA.

The media group will introduce changes to its portfolio of TV channels, developing products to meet the interests of the audience. LNT channel in Latvia will not be operated in its present form any longer.





The company said that the news section of TV3 will be expanded, incorporating a part of the news contents created by LNT news service and developing a joint news service for the group.





Along with the change of the brand, All Media Baltics will start work on the first digital news platform in the region, available on an app.





Christian Anting, head of All Media Baltics, said that media consumption in Latvia, especially news, is closely related to the age of the audience. Younger audience does not watch TV that often, but get their news and information on the internet.





"In order to not lose the audience of the age group of under 30 year-olds and be able to adapt to their habits, which is a challenge to all media, we will make considerable investments in digital products," he said.





In October 2017, Swedish media holding Modern Times Group (MTG) sold its Baltic business to international assets manager Providence Equity Partners (Providence), and the new company, combining all its businesses in the Baltic states, was named All Media Baltics.





In Estonia, operations of All Media Baltics include television channels TV3, 3+, TV6, radio channels Power Hit Radio, Star FM and Radio Volna, TV operator TVPlay Home, streaming environment TVPlay Premium, Buduaar Meedia and SmartAD.



