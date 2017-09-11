Estonia: Circle K's revenue grows to EUR 319 mln, net profit drops to EUR 10.3 mln

Sales revenue of the motor fuel retailer and convenience store operator Circle K Eesti last year totaled 318.5 mln euros, marking a 10.9% increase compared to the previous year, while the company's profit fell 16.1% to 10.3 mln euros, reported LETA/BNS.

The company's sales revenue increased mainly due to increased motor fuel prices and higher fuel excise duty, but also as a result of the addition of the revenue of three new stations opened during the previous financial year. The sales revenue of convenience stores also increased, it appears from Circle K's annual report.

The company earned altogether 252.9 mln euros from the sale of fuels during the previous financial year, while 65.6 mln euros was earned from the sale of other goods and services. The company paid dividends in the total amount of 16 mln euros last year.

During the past financial year, Circle K invested 4.9 mln euros in service stations, while the amount invested the year before was 7.2 mln euros.

During the previous financial year, the company employed 680 people, 31 more than the year before. Salary expenses rose 12.9% on year to 10.8 mln euros.

As of the balance sheet date, the company's retained earnings totaled 24.7 mln euros. The company is planning to pay dividends in the amount of 13 mln euros this year.

The main area of activity of Circle K Eesti is the retail sale of motor fuels, food and convenience goods and car wash services via a network of service stations.

Circle K is a part of the Canadian retail group Alimentation Couche-Tard which operates 16,000 convenience stores and service stations across North America, Europe and Asia.

Circle K Eesti's financial year lasted from May 1, 2018 to April 30, 2019.