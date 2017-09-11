Estonia, Markets and Companies, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 04.11.2019, 10:55
Estonia: Circle K's revenue grows to EUR 319 mln, net profit drops to EUR 10.3 mln
The company's sales revenue increased mainly due to
increased motor fuel prices and higher fuel excise duty, but also as a result
of the addition of the revenue of three new stations opened during the
previous financial year. The sales revenue of convenience stores also
increased, it appears from Circle K's annual report.
The company earned altogether 252.9 mln euros from the sale
of fuels during the previous financial year, while 65.6 mln euros was earned
from the sale of other goods and services. The company paid dividends in the
total amount of 16 mln euros last year.
During the past financial year, Circle K invested 4.9
mln euros in service stations, while the amount invested the year before was
7.2 mln euros.
During the previous financial year, the company employed 680
people, 31 more than the year before. Salary expenses rose 12.9% on year to
10.8 mln euros.
As of the balance sheet date, the company's retained
earnings totaled 24.7 mln euros. The company is planning to pay dividends in
the amount of 13 mln euros this year.
The main area of activity of Circle K Eesti is the
retail sale of motor fuels, food and convenience goods and car wash services
via a network of service stations.
Circle K is a part of the Canadian retail group Alimentation
Couche-Tard which operates 16,000 convenience stores and service stations
across North America, Europe and Asia.
Circle K Eesti's financial year lasted from May 1,
2018 to April 30, 2019.
