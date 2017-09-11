Estonia: Volume of defense field's construction tenders EUR 200 mln for 2021-2024

The Estonian Center for Defense Investment (RKIK) said that the volume of construction procurements in the defense field for the years 2021-2024 is over 200 mln euros, informed LETA/BNS.

"The defense field's volume of construction procurements for the years 2021-2024 is over 200 mln euros and it is important for us that potential bidders are as thoroughly informed as possible and that the procurement documents are so well drafted that no additional questions arise and that everyone is able to bid," Kusti Salm, director general of RKIK, said.





He said that RKIK in cooperation with Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) has developed minimum space use requirements that allow to build more efficiently and move units around more easily in the future. "This way, we can purchase more weaponry and equipment for every euro saved," Salm added.





The defense industry places higher demands on construction companies -- they have to cope with both quick deadlines and special requirements.





"When planning new buildings, we plan the entire life cycle of the building or facility -- that is, we design, build and plan and carry out maintenance activities throughout the life cycle of the building. If at the beginning of the construction our partners are design and construction companies, then later, the partners are companies providing upkeep and maintenance services," Kulli Tulvik, head of RKIK's infrastructure department, said.





Unlike state real estate management company RKAS, RKIK has one client -- the defense forces, which do not pay rent for the buildings and territory used. At the same time, the defense forces have a number of special requirements when it comes to both the facilities used as well as cooperation partners.





"While large construction companies are used to taking part in public procurements, then smaller ones may find it challenging to meet the procurement requirements. Our bidders must also take into account security requirements -- the background of both the company and all people entering the territory of the defense forces must be in order," Tulvik said.





Specific security requirements are one of the areas that cause the most concern to companies. Unfortunately, RKIK cannot make any concessions here -- in the interest of national security, the security requirements are the same for all people on the territory of the defense forces.





Compared with other state fields, the investments of the defense field are planned long in advance. The national defense development plan sets out across a decade significant military capabilities to be developed -- armored maneuvering or antitank capabilities, for example. Supported by the national defense development plan, the Ministry of Defense draws up a development plan for a period of four years that specifies further what must be procured and built to develop capabilities. The development plan currently in effect has been compiled for the years 2021-20