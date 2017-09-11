Two patients to get donor kidneys flown to Lithuania from Latvia

An army helicopter brought in donor kidneys to Lithuania from Latvia early Tuesday morning and they will be received by two patients at Santara Clinics in Vilnius, reported LETA/BNS.

According to the National Transplant Bureau, a call was received from Latvia at around 4.30 p.m. on Monday about kidneys suitable for patients in Lithuania. And an army helicopter took off from Vilnius Airport before midnight with a team of five surgeons and nurses from Santara Clinics.





The surgeons were in an operating theater in Latvia at 2 p.m. already and the helicopter had originally planned to take off and come back to Vilnius at around 5 a.m., but due to thick fog the team had to land in Siauliai and travel to Santara Clinics by car. The organs arrived in Vilnius at around 9.50 a.m.





The kidneys are scheduled to be transplanted later in the day.





It's the second time this year when an army helicopter brings in donor organs. All in all, four helicopters and one private airplane took off for flights with donor organs this year in Lithuania.