Riga to be divided into four waste management zones
From now on, Riga will be divided into four roughly similar
areas that could each be served by a different waste management company. One
company will have the opportunity to serve up to three of these areas,
therefore the Riga City Council will sign two to four waste management
contracts.
On the other hand, Vjaceslavs Stepanenko (Honor to Serve
Riga), head of the Riga City Council's Housing and Environment Committee,
stressed that no decision had yet been taken on the twenty-year waste
management agreement with the joint-stock company Tiriga. He said it was
important to see what the consequences would be if the agreement was terminated
today or if it the agreement were to remain in effect until the Competition
Council took its final decision.
The Competition Council has not yet considered the merits of
the case, so it is unclear whether or not there was a violation, explained
Stepanenko. Even if the council ascertains a violation, there will still be an
opportunity to challenge the decision in court. "As a result, we currently
have no reason to terminate the agreement on the part of the
municipality," he said.
As reported, Riga City Council and Getlini EKO landfill
entered into a EUR 686.3 mln public-private partnership on management of
household waste in Riga with CREB Riga, a company set up by two environmental
service providers - Clean R and Eco Baltia Vide.
At the beginning of June, Getlini EKO and CREB Riga
established joint venture Rigas Vides Pakalpojumi, later renamed Tiriga, which
from September 15 was to provide household waste management services in Riga
for the next twenty years.
On September 9, the Competition Council banned Tiriga from
signing agreements with the residents of Riga.
On September 19, Saeima approved a Cabinet decision to
declare a state of emergency in Riga in the area of waste collection and
management.
