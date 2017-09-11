Estonia, Financial Services, Forum, Markets and Companies, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 08.10.2019, 10:39
ICT Cluster to contribute EUR 100,000 to Estonia's participation in Dubai EXPO
"By 2023, the Estonian ICT Cluster will help increase
the export earnings of its partner companies by at least 200 mln euros," ICT Cluster manager Doris Pold said. "The joint
activities and attention given by the Estonian pavilion at the Dubai EXPO is a
very good way for us to promote the companies," she added.
The cluster's topics of focus include digitalization in the
field of industry and transport-logistics and the export of e-state and other
digital solutions.
"All clever companies are welcome to take part in the
EXPO. This regardless of their specific field of activity," Andres Kask,
head of Estonia's EXPO team, said. "But the participation of the ICT
Cluster certainly serves as a good example to other sectoral associations. This
reflects the common desire of the whole industry to increase export
volumes," he added.
The Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Cluster
is an internationally recognized cooperation network of the Estonian
Association of Information Technology and Telecommunications for ICT sector
companies and serves as a support for the companies in business development. So
far, enterprises of the cluster have entered 128 foreign markets and their
share of the entire sales revenue of the ICT sector is 61 percent.
The world fair will take place in the United Arab Emirates
(UAE) from October 2020 to April 2021. The Dubai EXPO will focus on
establishing business opportunities and contacts between countries and
companies.
