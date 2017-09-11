ICT Cluster to contribute EUR 100,000 to Estonia's participation in Dubai EXPO

The Estonian Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Cluster, which is one of the key partners of the Estonian pavilion at the Dubai EXPO 2020, is to invest altogether 100,000 euros in participation in the world fair, writes LETA/BNS.

"By 2023, the Estonian ICT Cluster will help increase the export earnings of its partner companies by at least 200 mln euros," ICT Cluster manager Doris Pold said. "The joint activities and attention given by the Estonian pavilion at the Dubai EXPO is a very good way for us to promote the companies," she added.





The cluster's topics of focus include digitalization in the field of industry and transport-logistics and the export of e-state and other digital solutions.





"All clever companies are welcome to take part in the EXPO. This regardless of their specific field of activity," Andres Kask, head of Estonia's EXPO team, said. "But the participation of the ICT Cluster certainly serves as a good example to other sectoral associations. This reflects the common desire of the whole industry to increase export volumes," he added.





The Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Cluster is an internationally recognized cooperation network of the Estonian Association of Information Technology and Telecommunications for ICT sector companies and serves as a support for the companies in business development. So far, enterprises of the cluster have entered 128 foreign markets and their share of the entire sales revenue of the ICT sector is 61 percent.





The world fair will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 2020 to April 2021. The Dubai EXPO will focus on establishing business opportunities and contacts between countries and companies.