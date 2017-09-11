Foreign ambassadors to visit Latgale

The ambassadors have been invited by the State Secretary Andris Pelss on this traditional tour organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to explore a region in Latvia. The ambassadors will learn about opportunities for economic cooperation in the region as well as gaining an insight into its culture and history.





The visitors will meet with the Chairman of the Livani Municipal Council, Andris Vaivods, and will be given a tour of the Livani Culture Centre and the Latgale Art and Crafts Centre, where they will observe the process of glassmaking. The Ambassadors will also visit a company manufacturing optical fibre, Light Guide Optics International, which produces irradiation, electromedical and electrotherapy equipment.





The ambassadors also intend to visit Daugavpils and meet with the Chairman of Daugavpils City Council, Andrejs Elksnins. They will have an opportunity to gather impressions of SMD Baltic, a company providing services in the assembly of electronic equipment. At the Daugavpils Mark Rothko Art Centre, the Ambassadors will meet with artists from eight countries, who are participants in the 15th International Painting Symposium.





Each year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs arranges a trip for ambassadors accredited to Latvia allowing them to become acquainted with to a Latvian region. For instance, last year, ambassadors had the opportunity to explore Kurzeme, and before that, the Vidzeme and Zemgale regions.





Riga hosts 37 embassies along with eight international organisations and their representative offices; there are also 92 non-resident embassies.



