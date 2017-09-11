Agriculture, Estonia, Markets and Companies
Friday, 20.09.2019, 12:38
No bee colonies killed due to use of crop protection products in Estonia in 2019
"The Chamber of Agriculture has said it out clearly on
behalf of its members that not a single bee colony must be killed as result of
crop protection. This year, we managed to uphold this principle," Vahur
Tonissoo, board member of the Estonian Chamber of Agriculture and Commerce,
said in a press release.
"A joint contribution by beekeepers, farmers and
officials to cooperation has yielded a result," Tonissoo said in his
remarks released after a meeting between the Agricultural Board, the Veterinary
and Food Board, the Chamber of Agriculture and Commerce, the Estonian
Association of Professional Beekeepers and the Estonian Beekeepers Union at
which complaints related to bees made in 2019 and cooperation between the
organizations was discussed.
The Agricultural Board has received five complaints in 2019
concerning increased mortality of bees in colonies. In none of the cases
extensive perishing of bees was registered and all the complaints were received
from hobby beekeepers. In all cases samples were taken that were analyzed at
the Agricultural Research Center, and when necessary, more in-depth monitoring
of users of plant protection agents in the region in question was
conducted.
None of the analyses demonstrated the presence of residue of
plant protection products. In some cases the death of bees could be attributed
to the actions of the beekeeper, whereas in others the cause of the death of
bees remains unclear.
The representatives of beekeepers' organizations taking part
in the meeting said that officials have promptly responded to the cases and the
cooperation is functioning.
"The situation in general is good, the awareness of
beekeepers and farmers has increased, the number of apiaries in the register of
farm animals of PRIA has grown. Awareness needs to be increased about the
correct use of parasiticides in the apiary and ant killers in gardens, as also
the misuse of these products may put bees in danger," said Harles Kaup,
departmental head at the Veterinary and Food Board.
The parties highlighted that safety requirements have to be
observed by all users of plant protection agents: professional farmers and
hobby gardeners, road and railway maintenance contractors, landscaping
professionals, giant hogweed eradication contractors and everyone else
using plant protection products for non-agricultural purposes.
