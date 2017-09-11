Lithuania, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 19.09.2019, 16:53
Lithuania's chief auditor warns president on independence, EU sanctions
Dulkys says the law, adopted earlier this year and stipulating that staff for the National Audit Office is selected by the Civil Service Department, undermines the Office's independence.
"I told the president I feel like being under siege since January. My hands are tied in terms of staff management," Dulkys told after his meeting with Nauseda.
"If the European Commission has doubts on whether independent employees carried out audits at the National Audit Office, the European Commission might take action on halting funding for Lithuania," the auditor general warned.
In his words, the National Audit Office's independence is very important for the European Commission and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development as it has the function of a fiscal institution assessing the state budget.
In his words, the European Court of Auditors is also closely monitoring the situation around the National Audit Office, and it might attract attention of the European Parliament as well.
The presidential office said after the meeting it might propose amendments to the Law on National Audit Office.
- 19.09.2019 Signs of new disagreements within Riga City Council coalition
- 19.09.2019 Coface: 14 Estonian businesses among Baltic Top 50
- 19.09.2019 Estonia: Harju Elekter's Lithuanian subsidiary opens new production facility
- 19.09.2019 Estonian Cell completes EUR 20 mln investment in Kunda
- 19.09.2019 Foreign investors in talks with the Prime Minister of Latvia highlight necessary improvements to attract foreign investment
- 18.09.2019 Lithuanians can afford to buy more expensive car via lease-purchase this year
- 18.09.2019 SEB: в этом году для жителей Литвы стали доступны в лизинг более дорогие автомобили
- 18.09.2019 airBaltic repays almost EUR 20 million to Snoras 10 years early
- 18.09.2019 Survey: Baltic consumers wish for local food to be cheaper
- 17.09.2019 Правительства Литвы и Польши планируют совместное заседание