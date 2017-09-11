Latvia: Unemployment benefits to be reduced slightly as of next year

Starting next year, unemployment benefits will be paid for eight months instead of nine months now, and the amount of the benefits will also be reduced, as a result, EUR 12 mln will be saved in the budget, Welfare Minister Ramona Petravica (KPV LV) said in an interview with Latvian Television this morning, writes LETA.

The minister explained that during the first two months, the benefits would be paid in the amount of 100%, the next two months - 75%, the subsequent two months - 50% and the last two months - 45%.





"I wouldn't say that this is a profound change, but it will also motivate people to return to the labor market more quickly," commented Petravica, adding that the average duration of unemployment benefit was 4.5 months.





According to the minister, there will be no changes in other benefits.