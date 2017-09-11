Industry, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Baltic Block pallet block maker increases sales by 27.7% in H1
In the first six months of this year the company sold 70,366
cubic meters of products, up 42.2% from the respective period last year. The
company's profit though declined by 17.1% to EUR 354,000 compared the
respective period last year.
The company's director Andis Skele said that the drop in
profit can be explained with more expensive supplies and energy costs. Also
wages in the company were risen.
Skele said that the first six months of this year had not
been as successful as a year ago. Still, the company is profiting and stable,
and the second six months of this year might bring positive corrections.
According to Firmas.lv business database, in 2018 Baltic
Block posted EUR 17.89 mln in turnover and EUR 1.354 mln in profit.
Baltic Block was registered in 1997, and has a share capital
of EUR 6.93 mln. The company's owner is Buvniecibas Un Attistibas Projekti. The
company exports its products to more than 25 countries.
