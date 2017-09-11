Finns' alcohol purchases in Estonia up on year in July

Finns imported a total of 4.7 million liters of alcoholic beverages from Estonia in July, 1.4 million liters more than in the same period last year, according to the Finnish public broadcaster Yle reports informed LETA/BNS.

Converted into liters of absolute alcohol, import of alcoholic beverages increased 19% on year in July. While in the same month last year, 68% of the Finns visiting Estonia brought alcohol back home with them, this year, however, the figure stood at 76%.





The data was collected by TAK research and analysis center, which interviewed some 400 Finns who had traveled to Estonia by ship.





Excise duty rates on beer, cider and strong alcohol were lowered by 25% in Estonia from July 1.