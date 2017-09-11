Small breweries accounted for 26.4% of Latvia’s total beer output in H1

In the first six months of this year, Latvia’s small breweries produced 11 million liters of beer, which is 26.4 % of Latvia’s total beer output, according to the excise goods data released by the State Revenue Service writes LETA/BNS.

At the end of June 2019, there were 55 licensed small breweries in Latvia.

As reported, Latvian breweries produced 41.73 mln liters of beer in the first half of 2019, which is an increase of 4.1% against the first six months of 2018.