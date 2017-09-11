Foodstuff, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Latvia: Food and Veterinary Service shuts down two Pakistanas Kebabs associated companies for hygiene violations
The Food and Veterinary Service has shut down two companies associated with the Pakistanas Kebabs kebab chain, LETA found out from the FVS.
FVS spokeswoman Ilze Meistere told LETA that the SIA DSBS and SIA J Investment have been shut down for hygiene violations.
Furthermore, she added that after an inspection at J Investment, possible language violations and job contract violations have been established, which the State Labor Inspectorate and State Language Center will be informed of.
LETA has not been able to get into contact with the two companies.
