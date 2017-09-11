Latvia, Markets and Companies
18,351 companies liquidated in Latvia in seven months – Lursoft
Among the companies liquidated this year, most or 94.9% were
limited liabilities companies, 63.2% had halted their business operations
before liquidation, 34.1% had a tax debt.
Of the companies liquidated this year, 6% had submitted
their annual reports for 2018. In 50.5% of cases their turnover last year was
EUR 0.
Among companies liquidated this year, 13 were also
established this year, but the average age of the liquidated companies is nine
years. 2% of the liquidated companies were registered in the past three years.
Lursoft representatives also said that in order to
meet the Moneyval recommendations and improve the situation in preventing money
laundering, the Companies Register has started to automatically delete inactive
companies from the register. For example, on January 14, 6,645 companies were
liquidated, on February 13 – 3,408 companies, on March 29 – 749 companies, which
together account by more than half of the companies liquidated so far this
year.
One third of the liquidated companies had tax debts. Based
on information from the State Revenue Service, the aggregate tax debt at the
moment of liquidation reached EUR 188.33 mln. The biggest tax debtor was
Vectors company with a EUR 13.59 mln debt. 25 of the liquidated companies had
tax debts of more than EUR 1 mln.
