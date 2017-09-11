Estonia: Linda Nektar's H1 net loss down 58%

stonian provider of fermented beverages for the drinks industry AS Linda Nektar saw its turnover in the first half of the year drop 4% to 1.05 mln euros, as net loss to contracted 57.8% to 21,500 euros, informed LETA/BNS.

The breakdown of revenue by market continued its earlier trend, with Latvian revenues representing 45% of the total in the reporting period, exceeding that of Estonia. Turnover was generated in five countries in total, with Lithuanian and German sales representing a minuscule portion of total sales.





"Although much media attention has recently focused on both Estonia and Latvia, who have both now reduced various alcohol-related excise taxes, which is expected to be somewhat supportive for the company overall, this misses some important developments on the European Union scale which were first touched on in the 2018 unaudited accounts release," board member Kadri Rauba said in the disclosure to the stock exchange.\





Rauba said this has the potential to bring better clarity in terms of both taxation and classification for the alcohol industry and also the company, a B2B fruit wines and ferments producer for the beverages industry.





"Fortunately for the company, it has the flexibility and technology to develop fruit wines and ferments from broad range of concentrate bases. The updated regulation may therefore create more opportunities for niche producers such as Linda Nektar, as brewers could be expected to find it increasingly efficient to outsource such tasks," she added.





Work to diversify the company's client base continues, as do plans to more actively embrace aroma recovery proprietary technology. Strategic cooperation with partners such as Germany's Symrise AG is ongoing.





Revenue guidance provided earlier this year for 2019 remains at 2.2 mln euros, flat year on year.

The company invested a total of 125,863 euros in fixed assets during the six months. It also paid out 126,000 euros in dividends.