Estonia: Linda Nektar's H1 net loss down 58%
The breakdown of revenue by market continued its earlier
trend, with Latvian revenues representing 45% of the total in the reporting
period, exceeding that of Estonia. Turnover was generated in five countries in
total, with Lithuanian and German sales representing a minuscule portion of
total sales.
"Although much media attention has recently focused on
both Estonia and Latvia, who have both now reduced various alcohol-related
excise taxes, which is expected to be somewhat supportive for the company
overall, this misses some important developments on the European Union scale
which were first touched on in the 2018 unaudited accounts release," board
member Kadri Rauba said in the disclosure to the stock exchange.\
Rauba said this has the potential to bring better clarity in
terms of both taxation and classification for the alcohol industry and also the
company, a B2B fruit wines and ferments producer for the beverages industry.
"Fortunately for the company, it has the flexibility
and technology to develop fruit wines and ferments from broad range of
concentrate bases. The updated regulation may therefore create more
opportunities for niche producers such as Linda Nektar, as brewers could
be expected to find it increasingly efficient to outsource such tasks,"
she added.
Work to diversify the company's client base continues, as do
plans to more actively embrace aroma recovery proprietary technology. Strategic
cooperation with partners such as Germany's Symrise AG is ongoing.
Revenue guidance provided earlier this year for 2019 remains
at 2.2 mln euros, flat year on year.
The company invested a total of 125,863 euros in fixed
assets during the six months. It also paid out 126,000 euros in dividends.
