Skele family's investment management group makes EUR 16.6 mln profit in 2018

Sabiedriba Privatajiem Ieguldijumiem (Company for Private Investment), an investment management group controlled by the family of Latvia’s ex-premier Andris Skele, closed 2018 with EUR 15.153 mln in turnover, up 5.7% against 2017, while the group’s profit grew 2.3 times on year to EUR 16.6 mln, according to information available at Firmas.lv reported LETA.

The group’s profit growth was achieved primarily thanks to an increase in other operating revenue which totaled EUR 15.365 mln last year.

Revenue generated from passenger transportation services made up 8.832 mln of the group’s 2018 turnover, growing by 5.5% y-o-y. Electricity sales dropped 18.2% from 2017 to EUR 3.551 mln last year. Consultation services brought in EUR 1.027 mln, which is 2.5 times more than a year before, water transport services generated EUR 81,140 and other revenue reached EUR 1.661 mln, which is an increase of 44.5% against 2017.

Privato Aktivu Parvalde (Private Asset Management), a company owned by Sabiedriba Privatajiem Ieguldijumiem, has founded separate subsidiaries named Inpo. Inpo 17, for instance controls Liepajas Autobusu Parks bus operator, and Inpo 24 owns a number of companies called Veja Parks, which sell electric power.





According to the group’s annual report, a restructuring of Inpo 5, the former Veja Parks owner, was started in May and completed in August 2018. According to the data from Firmas.lv, Inpo 5 was liquidated in September 2018.





Last year, share capital was increased for Inpo 1, Inpo 2, Inpo 3, Inpo 4, Inpo 6, Inpo 12, Inpo 15, Inpo 17, Inpo 20, Inpo 22, Inpo 23, Inpo 24, Inpo 26, Inpo 27, Riga Yach Port, Port Transport Services and Privato Aktivu Konsultacijas.





In 2017, Sabiedriba Privatajiem Ieguldijumiem turned over EUR 14.338 mln and made a EUR 7.313 mln profit.





The group’s main business is management of long-term financial investments. Sabiedriba Privatajiem Ieguldijumiem, established in 2007, belongs to the family of ex-premier Andris Skele: Kristiana Libane-Skele (30%), Anete Skele-Petersone (25%), Madara Skele-Dupate (25 %), as well as Edgars Skenderis (10%) and Iveta Smilga-Krongorne (10%).