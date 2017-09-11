Financial Services, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 19.08.2019, 11:12
Skele family's investment management group makes EUR 16.6 mln profit in 2018
The group’s profit growth was achieved primarily thanks to
an increase in other operating revenue which totaled EUR 15.365 mln last year.
Revenue generated from passenger transportation services
made up 8.832 mln of the group’s 2018 turnover, growing by 5.5% y-o-y.
Electricity sales dropped 18.2% from 2017 to EUR 3.551 mln last year.
Consultation services brought in EUR 1.027 mln, which is 2.5 times more than a
year before, water transport services generated EUR 81,140 and other revenue
reached EUR 1.661 mln, which is an increase of 44.5% against 2017.
Privato Aktivu Parvalde (Private Asset Management), a
company owned by Sabiedriba Privatajiem Ieguldijumiem, has founded
separate subsidiaries named Inpo. Inpo 17, for instance controls Liepajas
Autobusu Parks bus operator, and Inpo 24 owns a number of companies
called Veja Parks, which sell electric power.
According to the group’s annual report, a restructuring of Inpo
5, the former Veja Parks owner, was started in May and completed in
August 2018. According to the data from Firmas.lv, Inpo 5 was liquidated
in September 2018.
Last year, share capital was increased for Inpo 1, Inpo
2, Inpo 3, Inpo 4, Inpo 6, Inpo 12, Inpo 15, Inpo 17, Inpo 20, Inpo 22, Inpo
23, Inpo 24, Inpo 26, Inpo 27, Riga Yach Port, Port Transport Services and Privato
Aktivu Konsultacijas.
In 2017, Sabiedriba Privatajiem Ieguldijumiem turned
over EUR 14.338 mln and made a EUR 7.313 mln profit.
The group’s main business is management of long-term
financial investments. Sabiedriba Privatajiem Ieguldijumiem, established
in 2007, belongs to the family of ex-premier Andris Skele: Kristiana
Libane-Skele (30%), Anete Skele-Petersone (25%), Madara
Skele-Dupate (25 %), as well as Edgars Skenderis (10%) and Iveta
Smilga-Krongorne (10%).
