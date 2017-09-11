Agriculture, Estonia, Markets and Companies
Estonian Agricultural Board calls for tougher punishments for cheating at markets
The roundtable brought together representatives from the
ministry of Rural Affairs, the Veterinary and Food Authority, the Estonian
Gardening Association, the Estonian Farmers Federation and the Estonian
Agricultural Research Center.
The participants noted that the punishments currently meted
out for violations are not sufficient. Violations must be punished with fines,
and sufficiently big fines, for cheating to not pay. Also the state is
foregoing revenue at markets. Documents that everyone can draw up in accordance
with their own wish are not a tool for supervision, spokespeople for the Estonian
Agricultural Board said.
It was found that prompt exchanges of information among the
parties are necessary to establish when the motivation to cheat consumers when
it comes to the origin of foodstuffs is the highest, as each season is
different. Cooperation between the oversight institutions and the state is
important in order for the state to be able to smartly direct supervision.
"The problems are known to us, and all the parties
involved have been pointing attention to them for a longer time. The goal is to
find what else can be done to improve the situation. How to achieve that
cheating wasn't beneficial business-wise and perpetrators were brought to
responsibility," the director general of the Agricultural Board, Egon
Palts, said.
Marko Gorban, deputy secretary general of the Ministry of
Rural Affairs, described consumer confidence in the purchase of food made in
Estonia as very important and said that various measures are being pondered for
ensuring this, including the possibility of more effective application of
existing oversight measures and the need for the introduction of additional
sanctions weighed. Also examined are various scientific methods for determining
the origin of fruits and vegetables.
Gorban also emphasized the role of self-regulation of
producers, which requires greater amounts of cooperation than has been the case
to date.
"It is important to chart what can be done by the state
and what by the producer in order for dishonest traders to be banished from
markets," said the manager of the Estonian Gardening Association, Raimond
Strastin.
The meeting is to be followed by the preparation of an
action plan setting out specific activities, the parties to perform them, as
well as deadlines.
