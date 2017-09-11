Estonia, Markets and Companies, Oil, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 14.08.2019, 09:43
Turnover of Gunvor's Estonian unit drops due to smaller one-off revenues
In 2018, no revenue was earned from changes in currency
exchanges rates, whereas in 2017 such income amounted to nearly 455,000 euros.
In addition, the reduction in revenue was a result of a change in the structure
of services, it appears from the annual report of the Estonian operation of Gunvor.
The company's net profit declined 1.25% year over year to
624,000 euros.
The entire sales revenue was earned from companies of the
same consolidation group. The lion's share of sales revenue, 12.4 mln euros,
was earned in Switzerland. Singapore contributed 2.9 mln euros, the Bahamas
210,000 euros and United Arab Emirates 155,000 euros.
Ship agent services accounted for 99.5% of total revenue.
The company increased its workforce numbers by 11 to 221,
attributing the change to clients' continuing development when it comes to
cargo volumes. As a result of the addition of new projects, plans are for the
number of employees to be increased further by 10-15, the management board
said.
According to the register of employment, employees of Gunvor
Services AS numbered 217 at the end of the second quarter of 2019.
Translated into full-time employment, employees in 2018
numbered 208 and the average monthly net wage of the employees was 3,302 euros,
compared with 3,820 euros in 2017.
In 2019, Gunvor is planning to increase operating
volumes by means of increasing both the selection and amount of products
handled by it as well as the number of services provided.
Gunvor Services AS belongs to the Cyprus registered
company Gunvor Group Ltd. The owner took a dividend of 500,000 euros
from the company.
The founders of Gunvor are Swedish national Torbjorn
Tornqvist and Gennady Timchenko, reportedly a member of the inner
circle of Russian President Vladimir Putin who sold his holding in Gunvor
to the co-founder in March 2014, following the introduction of
sanctions by the United States.
