Uralchem Trading mineral fertilizers wholesaler raises turnover 1.6% in 2018
In 2018, Uralchem Trading sold 3.846 mln tons of mineral fertilizers, with the European Union and Latin American countries being the company's key sales markets, the company's management said in the annual report.
As of July 1, 2019, Uralchem Trading has changed its business model and is now operating as an agent.
This year, Uralchem Trading plans to keep developing its business operations.
In 2017, Uralchem Trading turned over EUR 871.557 mln and generated EUR 35.665 mln in profit.
Uralchem Trading is a part of Russia's Uralhim mineral fertilizers group. The company was registered in 2009 and its share capital is EUR 199,200, according to the Latvian business register. Its sole owner is Cyprus-registered company Havenport Investments Limited, the beneficial owner of which is Russian citizen Dmitry Mazepin.
