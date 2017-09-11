Alcohol, Estonia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 05.08.2019, 08:40
Estonian shipper Tallink interested in liquor business at Singapore's Changi Airport
Bidding was due to close on August 5 but Changi Airport
Group (CAG) extended the deadline until August 26. The new contract will
run from June 9, 2020, to June 8, 2026.
Katri Link, spokesperson for the company, told that she cannot comment on the potential
interest as the shipper's shares are listed on the Tallinn stock exchange.
According to The Moodie Davitt Report, others who have
expressed interest include the DFS Group, which has held the contract
since 1980, as well as Heinemann, Dufry, Lotte Duty Free, The Shilla Duty
Free, Lagardere Travel Retail, China Duty Free Group, King Power Group and King
Power International.
The publication said that the interest of
the Estonian shipper in participating was surprising. At the same
time, The Moodie Davitt Report said that some of the companies named are
concerned about the financial risks and will likely not bid.
At stake is a business that The Moodie Davitt Report
estimates generated around 430 mln US dollars in sales last year, around 400 mln
US dollars of that in departures, the balance from arrivals duty free. For
tobacco, the entire business was in departures. Spirits represented around 61%
of departures sales, wines and champagne about 7% and tobacco about 32%. In
arrivals, spirits accounted for about 74%, the balance coming from wines and
champagne.
In addition to a concession fee, the winning bid must also
pay a deposit of 20.5 mln US dollars and bear heavy capital expenditure
commitments over the contract term.
