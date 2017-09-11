Estonia: Larkwater Group's methanol plant may launch operation in Paldiski in 5 years

The largest methanol plant in Europe may launch operation in the town of Paldiski in northwestern Estonia in five years,according the "Aktuaalne kaamera" evening news program of public broadcaster ERR reports writes LETA/BNS.

The West-Harju rural municipality has high hopes that Larkwater Group, an industrial group of Swiss origin behind the project, will above all provide work for the local population and contribute to the rural municipality's living environment.

A 60-hectare site has been selected for the project just outside Paldiski close to a deepwater port and the railway network.





A designated spatial plan and environmental impact assessment (EIA) of the plant are already underway as the rural municipality mayor was granted authorization for entering into agreements by the rural municipality council last week.





"The procurement process -- that is finding the drafter of the spatial plan and the assessor of environmental impact -- will be carried out by the West-Harju rural municipality council. The process will be financed by the interested party, Larkwater Group. The process does not entail any financial commitments to the local government," rural municipality mayor Jaanus Saat said.





The cost of the construction amounts to one billion euros and the planned plant is estimated to produce 5,000 tons of methanol per day. Methanol is used in a number of industries. The plant will provide work to over 200 people and an even higher number of workers is required for the construction. The rural municipality, however, is interested that the developers provide work to local workforce and taxpayers, not migrant workers.





Larkwater Group wishes to build a methanol plant costing one billion euros in Estonia. The project is being backed by former Estonian Cabinet minister and current musician and entrepreneur Toivo Asmer.





Larkwater has been looking for a suitable location for the plant for three or four years already and previous choices have included Latvia, Lithuania as well as Poland. The projected annual revenue of the company is 800 mln euros.