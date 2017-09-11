Latvia, Markets and Companies, Real Estate, Retail
Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 25.07.2019, 12:57
Concept supermarket Ozols replaces closed Galerija Azur shopping center in Riga
With the first stage of the planned construction works completed, the concept supermarket Ozols houses a Rimi store, as well as a drug store, a Hesburger Drive-in, as well as other stores, offering shoppers a variety of goods and services.
The Ozols supermarket also has a parking facility for 250 vehicles, but it will be expanded to accommodate up to 750 autos.
Sile said that the main stores at the concept supermarket will include a K-Senukai DIY store, as well as the Rimi hypermarket. While the Rimi store is already open at Ozols, the K-Senukai store with a head office is scheduled to open in the fall.
As reported, KS Holding, a Vilnius-based company owned by Finnish and Lithuanian investors, launched the reconstruction of the Galerija Azur shopping center in Riga in the fall of 2018. The total amount of investments planned in the project is EUR 35 mln.
Finland's Kesko owns 50% of shares in KS Holding, and the other 50 percent is held by Arturas Rakauskas, president of Kesko Senukai, Augustinas Rakauskas, the chain's founder, and the investment group Zabolis Partners.
